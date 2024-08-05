Jordan Foreign Minister Holds Separate Talks With Spain, Norway, UK, Lebanon Counterparts On Regional Tension

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- Foreign Ayman Safadi held separate telephone talks on Monday with the foreign ministers of Spain, Norway and the UK.

Safadi discussed with his counterparts the "dangerous" regional escalation and the fallout of the assassination of the head of the Hamas bureau Ismail Haniyeh.Jordan condemned the assassination in Tehran, Iran, and called it a crime pushing the situation towards an explosion regionally.He said Israel's immediate cessation of its aggression on Gaza and its violations of international law would be the first step to de-escalate.Safadi urged an end to Israel's war on Gaza and practical international actions and clear positions that prevent the Israeli prime minister and the "extremist and racist ministers" in his government from escalating.Safadi warned of the danger of continued regional escalation, adding that the security of the region would remain threatened unless Israel is forced to stop the war on Gaza, its violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and its flagrant violations of international law.Safadi and the Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib, discussed regional tension over the phone.Safadi stressed Jordan's support for Lebanon, its stability, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and institutions, adding that the Kingdom rejects Israeli aggression against it.