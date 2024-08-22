'Emily In Paris' In Dubai? Indulge In A Taste Of France With This Afternoon Tea Experience

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:26 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 5:38 PM

With a backdrop of Parisian glamour, unexpected twists, and a mix of romance and professional drama, this newest season of Emily in Paris is more stylish, witty, and heartfelt than ever.

As fans dive into the first part of the latest season that released recently, they can relish watching Emily tackle an all-new set of challenges with her signature style and charisma.

But with every passing season, one thing is certain: the urge to actually fly off to the City of Lights and live out your Parisian dreams only grows stronger. What would it be like to strut down the charming streets of the city, dressed in the finest fashion, or perhaps savouring a fresh, warm baguette in a park near the Eiffel Tower? One wonders.

After all, it's a fantasy that Emily in Paris makes all the more irresistible, leaving fans yearning to experience the magic of Paris firsthand.

But what if we told you that you could catch a glimpse of that dreamland right here in Dubai? Get ready to embrace your inner Parisian, as a local eatery gears up to host a one-of-a-kind, immersive Emily in Paris afternoon tea experience.

In celebration of the highly anticipated second part releasing on September 12, the Malibu Sky Lounge will be transformed into a stylish French haven from 3pm-6pm daily. Decked up in true Parisian fashion, the lounge will feature a chic atmosphere complete with carefully curated music and delectable bites inspired by the popular Netflix show.

Each dish pays homage to classic patisseries and French gastronomy, featuring sweet treats such as fresh strawberry tarts, artisanal macarons, buttery madeleines, and croissants topped with a variety of luxurious toppings.

Oh, and don't forget to capture the dreamy moment against the backdrop of a stunning 360-degree view of the city for your Insta feeds.

Where: Paramount Hotel Midtown

Price: Dh220

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Fans eager to experience a new Harry Potter-themed art brunch coming to the city

Look: From cost savings to waste reduction, how 'fake food' is being used in Dubai restaurants

'Tastes better than it looks': This cake that resembles a dishwashing sponge is going viral in UAE