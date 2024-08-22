عربي


Bangladeshi Govt Revokes Diplomatic Passport Of Ex-PM Hasina

8/22/2024 4:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Aug 23 (IANS) Bangladeshi Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification directing former Prime Minister sheikh Hasina, along with advisers, former cabinet members and all members of the recently dissolved National Parliament, to surrender their diplomatic passports.

The directive issued on Thursday also applies to their family members, Xinhua news agency reported.

The notification, signed by Faisal Hasan, senior information officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs, outlines the procedure for issuing general passports upon the surrender of diplomatic passports.

The instructions do not specify the legal actions that will be taken if someone fails to surrender their diplomatic passport.

IANS

