Rosa Mexicano Restaurant Group Commemorates Back-To-School With Free Queso And Chips For Educators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosa Mexicano, the iconic Mexican restaurant brand, is excited to announce its "Back to School" initiative, offering a special thank-you to teachers nationwide. From August 19 through September 2, 2024, educators can enjoy a complimentary queso and chips with any food or drink purchase at any Rosa Mexicano location by simply showing their School ID.

Rosa Mexicano

Free Queso and Chips for Educators

Continue Reading

"We cannot appreciate enough the crucial role that teachers play in our communities." said Amber Clemente, Marketing Director of Rosa Mexicano. "It's a small gesture to show our support for the educators who inspire future generations."

Founded in 1984, Rosa Mexicano has been at the forefront of bringing traditional Mexican flavors to the modern dining scene, blending rich cultural heritage with contemporary culinary techniques. With locations across the United States, Rosa Mexicano is dedicated to delivering upscale dining that honors the rich heritage, and culinary techniques of Mexican cuisine

For more information, please visit



or follow Rosa Mexicano on Instagram -

For all interviews, please call Ryan McCormick of Goldman McCormick Public Relations ( ) at 516-901-1103 / 919-377-1200 or [email protected]

SOURCE Rosa Mexicano