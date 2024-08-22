Kids' Music Star Miss Katie Sings Launches Debut Album 'Just The Way You Are'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miss Katie Sings : Kids' Star Miss Katie Sings Launches Debut Album 'Just The Way You Are' To Share Messages Of Self Love And Acceptance

Miss Katie Sings and GRAMMY® nominated label Platoon announce the launch of the singer's debut studio album, Just The Way You Are.

Following her initial success on YouTube , Just the Way You Are marks the performer and songwriter's debut full album release. At its heart, the album is packed with messages that empower kids to embrace their full self and promote radical self-love.

Touching on themes such as processing emotions and learning from mistakes, Miss Katie Sings' album teaches kids affirming life lessons and encourages loving and embracing oneself.

'With this album I wanted to write messages that would've helped me as a child', Miss Katie Sings says, 'When life gets difficult, we often instinctually turn to the lessons we learned during our formative years as kids. I want my album to be a foundational block to help build self-love, and a sturdy support as kids navigate hard moments, learn about themselves, and express their feelings.'

In addition to writing and recording music, Miss Katie Sings performs across the US and holds virtual programs for kids 1-7 years old from around the world. Her classes include fun singalongs, fingerplays and sensory exploration to foster deeper engagement with music as a tool for self-expression.

'I love speaking to the kids and their grown-ups after my performances', Miss Katie Sings adds, 'Music is a central part of our lives, and there's a real opportunity to share some powerful messages of care. I often hear that my music is not only connecting with children, but with adults and their inner child too. It makes my heart so full.'

Just The Way You Are is an eleven-track album and is available on all major streaming platforms:

About Miss Katie Sings

Miss Katie Sings is a children's songwriter, performer, and digital creator based in Chicago. Her soothing voice and indie-folk music has become a comfort for both children and adults alike. Through her songs, she supports social-emotional learning, creative play, and community care.

In addition to sharing her music online, Miss Katie Sings creates long-form audio narratives called "Singalong Stories". Her series, which weaves songs into guided adventures, have become popular Yoto cards. She co-writes an exclusive series with Hatch called "Goodnight, Starlight" where she sings and voices the titular character.

Miss Katie Sings also writes and composes for youth theatre. Her song, "Little Seeds", from the immersive forest play, "In The Grove", was featured at the national conference for TYA/USA (Theatre for Young Audiences/USA) as part of a selective showcase.

Currently, Miss Katie Sings performs across the US as well as virtually for a global audience. She believes strongly in the power of music as a way to connect - with ourselves, our community, and a kinder, better world.

About Platoon

The multi-award-winning and GRAMMY® nominated label Platoon was founded by music industry legend and CEO Denzyl Feigelson in 2016. The boutique artist services company identifies groundbreaking talent from around the world, while providing invaluable and innovative tools and services to build their careers and reach new fans. Platoon landed its first success shortly after their inception when they signed the then-unknown Billie Eilish, laying the groundwork for her ascent to global stardom, alongside other household names such as Mr Eazi and Victoria Monét. Current signings include Saint Harison, James Fauntleroy, Khaid, LA Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, Skream, and more. Platoon's team expands across the globe with offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles, as well as a“Creative Lab” in Cape Town. Their visionary spaces in London, Los Angeles and Africa boast recording studios and also provide inspiring ecosystems for artists to openly collaborate, have access to educational classes, and find guidance across music and marketing.

