Türkiye’s main stock starts Thursday with 0.75 percent increase

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock opened at 9,979.48 points, marking a 0.75 percent increase or 74.69 points higher than the previous day’s close. This uptick comes after the BIST 100 index experienced a decline of 0.78 percent on Wednesday, ending the day at 9,904.79 points. During Wednesday's session, the market saw a transaction volume of 84 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.49 billion.



In the currency markets, the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was 33.9330 as of 9:52 a.m. local time (0652 GMT). Meanwhile, the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate stood at 37.8323, and the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) exchange rate was 44.4260. These figures reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.



In commodity markets, the price of gold was quoted at USD2,544.70 per ounce, indicating the value of this precious metal in the current economic climate. Brent crude oil, a key global benchmark, was priced around USD75.95 per barrel. These commodity prices are influenced by a range of factors, including global economic conditions and market demand.



The movements in both the stock index and currency exchange rates highlight the dynamic nature of Türkiye's financial markets and their responsiveness to broader economic trends and international developments.

