Find Your Escape at Club Mahindra Arookutty, Kerala

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 22, 2024: Nestled in the heart of Alappuzha, popularly known as Alleppey, Club Mahindra Arookutty offers a serene retreat in Kerala's rustic charm. Spread across 43 lush green acres, this resort seamlessly blends traditional elegance with modern comforts, providing an unforgettable holiday experience. Conveniently located near Kochi, with Cochin International Airport a short drive away and easy accessibility from Ernakulam Railway Station, the resort is an ideal getaway for those seeking tranquility.

The resort features 82 elegantly designed rooms including cozy Cottage-Style Studios, many of which offer stunning views of the Vembanad Lake and expansive lawns. Guests can indulge in a variety of dining experiences at the resort's two restaurants. Ripples Restaurant offers a diverse range of cuisines, catering to every palate, while Finz Restaurant, an open-air seafood specialty venue, delights in local delicacies like crab, kingfish, Karimeen Pollichathu, and Alleppey Prawns Curry.

At Club Mahindra Arookutty, a wealth of experiences awaits. For those who enjoy indoor activities, the Happy Hub offers glass painting, bottle painting, canvas painting, MDF painting, air hockey, and interactive games. The resort hosts weekly events like chess tournaments, cricket matches, talent hunts, and Bollywood DJ nights, ensuring fun for all ages. Outdoor enthusiasts can unwind by the swimming pool or embark on unforgettable adventures. Experience the thrill of an Island Visit in a Shikara, where a tranquil ride takes you to a private island on Vembanad Lake. Here, you can engage in unique activities such as staying in a treehouse with stunning backwater views, kayaking, bird watching, and fishing. For a truly unique experience, Walk on the Lake and feel the exhilaration of walking on water, surrounded by the serene beauty of Kerala's backwaters. Another must-try is the Narrow Canal Boat Ride, where you glide through the picturesque Kerala backwaters, witnessing traditional village life as you pass through narrow canals, open lakes, and lush greenery. Additionally, the resort offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in Kerala's rich cultural heritage with traditional performances like Mohiniyattam and Ottanthullal, showcasing the classical dance and storytelling art forms of the region. These cultural events, along with other activities feature Cultural Night, Cuisine Night, Family Fun Night, and Beach Party Night, offer immersive cultural and entertainment experiences.

For those seeking a quick escape, Club Mahindra Arookutty offers daycation packages that allow non-members to experience the resort's amenities. These packages include access to the swimming pool, restaurants, and a variety of indoor as well as outdoor activities offered by the resort.

Club Mahindra Arookutty is deeply committed to sustainability, with initiatives like water harvesting and a dedication to eco-friendly practices. The resort has earned IGBC certification and has been recognized with the TripAdvisor Travel First Choice Award, reflecting its commitment to responsible tourism and exemplary service to its members.

With its perfect blend of adventure, cultural experiences, and sustainable practices, Club Mahindra Arookutty offers an unparalleled retreat for all travelers. Discover the ultimate in relaxation and exploration at this picturesque Kerala resort.





