Mobile App Revolutionizes Coffee Culture in the UAE with a Seamless Ordering Experience

(MENAFN- POP Communications) Dubai, UAE, August 2024 – BEANZ is transforming the way coffee lovers indulge in their daily brew. The mobile app offers a personalized one-stop shop for customers to find the best specialty coffee stores in the area, order ahead from their favourite spots, skip in-store lines and enjoy exclusive rewards, all in one convenient platform.

Launched in 2021, BEANZ is a UAE-based brand born out of a passion for elevating the coffee culture in the UAE while bringing a seamless experience to the process of ordering coffee. Understanding the unique coffee culture in the region, where customers often drive to coffee shops to enjoy their favourite drinks with friends and family, BEANZ was created to bring a seamless experience that enhances convenience without adding to the crowded delivery market. First launched in Al Ain, BEANZ now operates across the UAE, Oman and Qatar with further GCC expansion in the works.

With BEANZ, users can craft their coffee experience from A to Z, from choosing the coffee beans to the milk and add-ons, along with non-coffee menu items offered by partner cafés. The app’s innovative order management system automates and simplifies orders with an easy-to-use device which allows customers to avoid delays and order their favourite drink while also enabling coffee shops to reduce time wastage while taking orders from customer cars.

The app allows customers to order ahead and skip the line, enjoy exclusive deals from cafés, customize their coffee orders and experience a personalized menu catered to their taste, and send or receive gifts from friends and family, a popular feature that has quickly become a crowd-favourite. One of the app’s standout features is the unified digital stamp card, which allows customers to earn free coffee by collecting stamps from different brands that feature the stamp icon on select items during each purchase. With an easy-to-navigate platform, customers can explore over 600 diverse coffee shops on the app.

After ordering from the BEANZ app, customer can either pick up the order curbside while in their car or go to pick it up directly in the store once the order is ready which allows them to skip long queues. Dine-in users can also scan the QR code, browse the menu, order, pay, and earn stamps all in one place making BEANZ the fastest way to get coffee as it simplifies coffee shop ordering.

BEANZ enhances the customer experience and loyalty by allowing coffee shops to understand their customers, thereby, increasing sales. The app’s single digital stamp card for free coffees and gifting feature also play a key role in boosting customer engagement, fostering repeat orders and strengthening customer loyalty. Furthermore, the app ensures efficient services by keeping customers informed during the entire process and providing 24/7 customer support.

While BEANZ partners with a carefully curated list of coffee shops in the UAE offering the finest high-quality coffee, the app also provides a platform for independent local coffee shop brands looking to reach a wider audience that are also looking to support local brands.

BEANZ is committed to delivering an exceptional coffee experience, offering a simplified and efficient way to order from cafés across the UAE. With a focus on quality, convenience and customer satisfaction, BEANZ is redefining how people are enjoying specialty coffee in the region.





