Refocus Eye Health Expands Its Partner Network In The DC-Metro Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye is excited to announce its newest partnership with Dulles Eye Associates . This collaboration signifies ReFocus Eye Health's commitment to amplifying world-class eye care across the greater Washington, D.C.- Metro Area and Northern Virginia.

Founded by Dr. Ahmed Nasrullah, Dulles Eye Associates' five clinicians provide full-scope ophthalmologic care to its patients in the Northern Virginia area with offices in Lansdowne, Annandale, and Reston.

ReFocus Eye Health and Dulles Eye Associates partner to expand delivery of world-class eye care in DC are and Virginia

Continue Reading

"As we evaluated potential partners, ReFocus Eye Health stood out. Their experience and commitment to fostering talent make them ideal for helping us achieve our long-term goals," stated Dr. Nasrullah. "Leveraging ReFocus' resources and knowledge will enable us to continue providing the best possible eye care to the broader NOVA community."

"As our practice continues to evolve, finding the right partner to support the growth and development of our younger associates was crucial. ReFocus Eye Health stood out as the perfect choice, with a physician-centric approach that truly prioritizes our needs and ambitions," stated Dr. Salman Dar.

ReFocus CEO Jeff Rinkov commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Dulles Eye, a leading practice in the area with exceptional providers, outstanding staff, and a strong patient-centric culture. This affiliation is significant as it marks our first partnership in Virginia and third in the greater DC-Metro Area, a market in which we intend to grow over the next several years."

About ReFocus Eye Health

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, ReFocus Eye Health is a management services organization committed to providing unparalleled eye care through its vast network of affiliated eye care specialists. The ReFocus affiliate network includes 68 locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Virginia. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact :

Zvi Pardes

Sr. Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ReFocus Eye Health