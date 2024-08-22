Baku Hosts International Conference On Bonaire's Decolonization
Date
8/22/2024 6:11:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
An international conference dedicated to the island of Bonaire,
which is under Dutch colonial rule, is being held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The conference is organized jointly by the Baku Initiative Group
(BIG) and the Movement for Human Rights and Change in Bonaire.
Representatives of the Bonaire people, who are fighting against
colonialism and striving for independence, as well as officials and
representatives from Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,
Suriname, Saint Lucia, the UK, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UN, and
other international and regional organizations, human rights
defenders, NGO leaders, decolonization experts, and researchers are
participating in the conference titled“Bonaire Island's Path to
Self-Determination through the UN General Assembly via Baku.”
High-level participants include the special representative of
the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the permanent
representative of Belize to the UN (New York), the UNICEF advocate
for youth engagement, the ambassador for youth engagement of the
international organization“Association of Caribbean States,” and
the chair of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African
Descent.
It is noted that the event is taking place at a very significant
moment for the future history of the people of Bonaire. A few weeks
after the event, it is planned that several states will submit a
draft resolution to the UN General Assembly for the re-inclusion of
Bonaire Island in the list of territories to be decolonized by the
UN. One of the main objectives of the current conference is to gain
international support for this resolution.
MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108588736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.