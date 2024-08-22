eufy Launches Omni S1 Pro: The Most Innovative Robot Vacuum and Mop in the UAE

(MENAFN- Novellus PR & Comms) Dubai-UAE: 21 August 2024 - eufy, Anker Innovations' brand for home appliances, recently launched the eufy Omni S1 Pro in the UAE. This robotic vacuum and mop is now available on Amazonand is being hailed as "the most advanced" and "most efficient" solution by industry experts. It is set to transform how homes are cleaned, aligning perfectly with the region's booming smart home industry, which is predicted to reach $1.11 billion by 2028.



With the GCC Smart Home Industry expected to grow by 22.28% annually until 2028, the eufy Omni S1 Pro offers people in the UAE a powerful solution, combining 8,000Pa suction power, a self-washing mop roller, and intelligent navigation to effortlessly tackle even the toughest cleaning tasks.



The eufy Omni S1 Pro's standout feature is its revolutionary mopping system. Unlike traditional robot mops, the eufy S1 Pro continuously washes its mop roller, ensuring only fresh water is used. This results in a spotlessly clean environment, even removing stubborn stains that other robots can't handle which in turn addresses the specific needs of households within the UAE as they deal with sand, dust, and high standards of cleanliness.



The Omni S1 Pro boasts a TurboWash Roller Mop, featuring the longest roller mop in its class at 290mm, which rotates at a speed of 170 RPM and exerts a downward force of 10N. This design effectively mimics the action of human scrubbing, exerting the optimal amount of pressure to remove tough dirt and stains. Additionally, the Eco-Clean Ozone™ system uses tap water to produce ozone, sanitizing the floor and the vacuum's components with a 99.99% sterilization rate, ensuring a safe environment for children and pets.



"We are thrilled to introduce the eufy Omni S1 Pro to the UAE market," said Faisal Shah, General Manager of Anker Innovations, Middle East, Africa and South Asia. "Our insights show that consumers in the UAE have a deep appreciation for cutting-edge design, innovative technology, and smart home solutions. The eufy Omni S1 Pro perfectly aligns with these preferences, offering not just superior cleaning performance, but also seamless integration into an ever-evolving smart home ecosystem."



In the UAE and across the region, where technological advancement and luxury living often go hand in hand, the eufy Omni S1 Pro represents the pinnacle of smart cleaning technology. Its advanced features include the 3D MatrixEye™ Depth Perception System, which uses the same obstacle avoidance AI algorithm found in self-driving cars, allows it to intelligently recognize and react to obstacles. The TrueCourse™ Mapping system incorporates dToF Lidar for precise home mapping and agile maneuvering around furniture.



"It's not just about cleanliness but about embracing a lifestyle where technology enhances every aspect of home life," continued Shah. "We want our innovative solutions available to a wide range of people and that is why we are planning to introduce the eufy Omni S1 towards the end of 2024 which will provide exceptional cleaning capabilities at a reduced price."



With the Omni S1 Series, eufy is not just launching a range of robotic vacuum products; it's contributing to the smart home revolution not just in the UAE but across the GCC. As the region invests heavily in internet infrastructure and promotes energy efficiency, the eufy Omni S1 Series fits perfectly into this landscape of technological advancement, aesthetic design and smart living.



The eufy Omni S1 Pro is now available in the UAE on Amazonfor AED 5,899/-. By choosing eufy, homeowners in the country can embrace the future of smart home cleaning, aligning with the nation’s vision for innovative, efficient, and connected living spaces.





