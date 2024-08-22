Laminate Flooring Distributed In Vietnam: The Smart Choice For Year-Round Comfort And Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Structure of laminate flooring - Source Kosmos

on-the-thermal-c.jpeg" width="300" height="126" alt="The data table on the thermal conductivity of wood and concrete - Source Wikipedia" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

The data table on the thermal conductivity of wood and concrete - Source Wikipedia

Benefits of laminate flooring - Source Kosmos

Today in Vietnam, contractors have many choices.

Hồ CHí MINH, VIệT NAM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's world, where sustainable development and quality of life are paramount, laminate flooring supplied in Vietnam has emerged as a top choice for homeowners and investors. This innovative flooring solution offers an ideal balance of aesthetics, functionality, and comfort, adapting to the changing seasons with remarkable efficiency.+ Temperature regulation: A key featureLaminate flooring's ability to regulate temperature is one of its most significant advantages (1) . This capability stems from its multi-layered structure:- Surface protective layer: This layer has slow heat conduction so it doesn't feel cold in winter and doesn't make feet feel hot in summer.- HDF wood core layer: Made up of compressed wood particles (wood fibers) that help limit heat transfer between the floor and the outside environment.- Bottom protective layer: It prevents water from seeping down and up, maintaining moisture and temperature balance for the laminate flooring.These features align with the World Health Organization's recommendations for comfortable indoor temperatures, which range from 18 to 24°C (64 to 75°F).+ Benefits in all seasonsLaminate flooring enhances living spaces year-round:- In winter: The floor absorbs and slowly releases heat, maintaining warmth.- In summer: Its porous structure allows air circulation, providing a cool sensationThe low thermal conductivity of wood compared to other materials like concrete contributes to these temperature-regulating properties.By naturally regulating temperature, laminate flooring reduces the need for heating and cooling devices, leading to significant energy savings. This aligns with green building standards by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.+ Factors influencing the ability to regulate the temperature of laminate flooringThe factors that affect the thermal regulation ability of laminate flooring are the thickness of the planks and the humidity in the air:- Thicker laminate flooring has better heat absorption and retention compared to thinner flooring. Therefore, in winter, thicker laminate flooring helps to maintain warmth indoors, creating a cozy atmosphere. Thinner laminate flooring has faster heat transfer compared to thicker flooring. Therefore, in summer, thinner laminate flooring helps dissipate heat, creating a cool sensation.- High humidity makes the air become moist, increasing the air's heat conduction ability (2) . On the other hand, laminate flooring is a good insulating material, so when the air humidity is high, the heat conduction from the wood flooring to the surrounding environment will be reduced. This results in the flooring having difficulty in releasing heat, causing the room temperature to rise.+ Advanced technology addressing limitationsWhile traditional laminate flooring may have been susceptible to water damage and termites, manufacturers have developed innovative solutions:- Egger Aqua laminate flooring: Utilizes Aqua+ technology, resisting water immersion for up to 1000 hours and offering permanent termite resistance.- Robina Aqua laminate flooring: Features a tropical hardwood core and German technology, withstanding water submersion for 10 days and including a 10-year termite warranty.Mr. Tran Quang Hoi, Director of Vietnam Kosmos Joint Stock Company, emphasizes the importance of proper installation: "Laminate flooring is a type of flooring material that is sensitive to temperature and humidity changes. During installation, it is crucial to leave an expansion gap to accommodate the natural expansion and contraction of the flooring. Additionally, avoid pouring water directly onto the surface for cleaning purposes.".Laminate flooring distributed in Vietnam offers a perfect blend of comfort, sustainability, and practicality. Its ability to regulate temperature, coupled with advancements in water resistance and durability, makes it an excellent choice for modern homes and businesses seeking both aesthetic appeal and functional benefits.

Kosmos

Kosmos Viet Nam

+84 932067388

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.