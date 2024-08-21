Post-Consumer Polystyrene Is A Sustainable, Durable Solution For Signage And Displays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renovo-HIPSTM is a post-consumer white polystyrene sheet with comparable properties to non-recycled polystyrene.

Renovo-HIPSTM is a sustainable, cost-effective solution that meets many applications' functional & aesthetic demands within the signage & display industries.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renovo-HIPSTM post-consumer polystyrene from Interstate Advanced Materials is a sustainable, cost-effective signage solution for creating durable and visually appealing signs and displays. It meets many applications' functional and aesthetic demands within signage and display industries.Renovo-HIPSTM is a post-consumer polystyrene sheet with excellent impact resistance. It is made using 25% post-consumer recycled material, providing a sustainable alternative to non-recycled High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) without compromising its physical properties.Though lightweight, it resists dents, cracks, and other damage, even in high-traffic environments. Its smooth surface and great ink adhesion ensure excellent printing quality, allowing for consistently sharp graphics and vibrant colors. Renovo-HIPSTM can be recycled again after use to help further reduce the consumption of new material, making it a responsible choice for environmentally conscious signage or display projects.Renovo-HIPSTM can be punched, drilled, sawed, sheared, thermoformed, and machined, allowing for intricate and customized signage and display designs. Its great ink adhesion makes the material easy to paint and print on through methods like screen printing and digital printing. Renovo-HIPSTM is not FDA-approved for food contact but can replace virgin polystyrene in many non-food contact applications, including banners, indoor signage, retail displays, models, menu boards, prototypes, enclosures, trade show graphics, and more.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Renovo-HIPSTM in both full sheet and cut-to-size options. Signage and display professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Renovo-HIPSTM and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about the benefits of Renovo-HIPSTM for signage and display applications , call a material expert at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others.With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

