Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami on 26th or 27th August? Read on

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Krishna Janmashtami, a major Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. This year, there's uncertainty about the festival's exact date. Discover the correct date, historical background, and significance of Janmashtami 2024

Is Janmashtami on 26th or 27th of August? Know correct date HERE

Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shraavana month. For 2024, the festival is on August 26, with Dahi Handi festivities the following day, August 27

Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudev. His birth aimed to vanquish Kansa, the demon king of Mathura and Devaki's brother

To avoid Kansa's wrath, Vasudev escaped with baby Krishna from prison where Devaki was held. He transported Krishna to Vrindavan, exchanging him with Nand Baba and Yashodha's child

The baby girl left behind in the prison transformed into Durga, warning Kansa of his impending doom. Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and eventually killed Kansa

Janmashtami is celebrated at midnight, symbolizing Krishna's divine birth. Devotees view Krishna as an embodiment of love, righteousness, and divine truth

On Janmashtami, devotees fast, chant mantras, engage in devotional activities. Temples are adorned with decorations, and special prayers are offered to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna

Janmashtami reinforces values of love, duty, devotion. It serves as reminder of Krishna's teachings, encourages followers to live a life rooted in righteousness and divine devotion