BEWARE! UPI Autopay Scams On The Rise: Here's How To Stay Safe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service has increased significantly in the last few years. Now, from small to large payments are being made through UPI. Now, from big shopping malls to small roadside shops, QR codes are available, through which UPI payments can be made. But as fast as its use is increasing, the cases of fraud related to UPI are coming to the fore. UPI Autopay feature is being used for fraud. Let's know how fraud is happening through this.

What is UPI Auto Fraud?

In UPI Autopay, you knowingly or unknowingly approve autopay requests. For example, if you subscribe to an OTT platform once, you get the option to turn on autopay. After this, if you turn it on, these payment requests start coming repeatedly. But one of these payment requests is fake.

Scammers Use Fake Auto Payments

In UPI Autopay, scammers share a fake payment request. But it looks real. In such a situation, users get tricked and make the payment, becoming victims of fraud. You should understand the difference between real and fake payment requests.

How to Avoid This Fraud

To avoid this type of fraud, you should keep in mind that you do not turn on UPI Autopay. At the same time, do not directly link your bank account and UPI ID. For this, a wallet should be used.

If fraud does happen, you can also file a complaint online by visiting the official website of Cyber Crime. Apart from this, a complaint can be lodged by calling 1930. You can also lodge a complaint by visiting the nearest police station.

Deactivate Autopay



Go to the app's home screen.

Then click on the profile photo.

Click on the Payment Management section, here you will see Autopay. Click on it.

Then click on the autopay you want to turn off. Click on Remove Auto and click on Confirm.