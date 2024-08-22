Peace Lily to Aloe Vera-7 plants that bring money and good luck

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Various cultural beliefs and traditions hold that some bring riches and good luck. These seven plants are commonly connected with generating riches and positive energy.

Here are seven plants often associated with attracting wealth and positive energy.

Known for its air-purifying qualities, the peace lily is also believed to bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to a household.

Known for its braided trunk and lush foliage, it's believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

This plant is often associated with good luck and is believed to bring positive energy, especially when given as a gift.

Commonly known as the "money plant" or "money tree," it's believed to bring financial success and prosperity.



Symbolizing love, luxury, and beauty, orchids are often used to attract positive energy and good fortune.

Besides its medicinal properties, aloe vera is believed to bring good luck and ward off negative energy when placed in the home.

Besides culinary uses, basil is considered auspicious in many cultures and is believed to attract wealth and happiness.