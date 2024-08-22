Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Police And Protesting BJP Workers Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A scuffle broke out between Kolkata and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protesting against the rape-murder of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor, on Thursday.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition

P Suvendu Adhikari said that the Bengal BJP is protesting demanding justice for the victim and resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee. "BJP is fighting, justice should be done and the CM should resign immediately," Adhikari said.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stated that the Bengal and the entire country is on the road due to the incident that has happened.“The country is ashamed of the way the CM is trying to protect the accused,” Ghosh said.

Further stating that the SC judge has said that he hasn't seen such a thing in 30 years of my career, Ghosh added, " The entire administration needs cleansing and also, the CM, Mamata Banerjee must be changed...The accused must be punished and those who are protecting the accused must be thrown out of power."

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who participated in the protest, said that people of West Bengal have little hope. "Although, the evidence has been destroyed, we have hope that the culprit will be caught," Ganguly said.

Earlier, BJP leader CR Kesavan had also claimed that Mamata Banerjee had lost the confidence of the people of West Bengal and called for her resignation.

Whereas, BJP leader and National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also accused TMC of trying to save the accused in the case.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor on August 09 has sparked nationwide protests.

The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognizance of the matter, on Wednesday questioned who was in touch with the principal of the RG Kar Medical College and why did he delay the FIR?.

Stating that justice and medicine cannot be stopped, the court directed the Centre and the states to take urgent steps to institutionalise the safety of medics across the country.