THE CAPTRUST COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SUPPORTS 75 NONPROFITS ON ANNUAL GIVING DAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) today announced $10,000 donations to 75 charities across the country, totaling $750,000, as part of the nonprofit's fifth annual Giving Day.

The CCF is CAPTRUST's 501(c)(3) foundation, with the mission of enriching the lives of children in the local communities that CAPTRUST serves. For this campaign, CAPTRUST offices identified local organizations representing causes that both benefit children and are important to the respective community.

"We began our annual Giving Day campaign in 2020, when there were so many nonprofits that needed help to just keep the lights on," said Veronica Karas, co-president of the CCF, and CAPTRUST financial advisor. "Now, Giving Day has become a huge cultural milestone for CAPTRUST each year, and our offices take great pride in getting to support an organization in their backyard."

"Our mission to enrich the lives of children in the communities we serve can be achieved in so many different ways, and the Giving Day campaign is a great example of that," said Bryan Lewis, CCF co-president, and account manager of CAPTRUST at Work. "From the Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs, to organizations that provide basic essentials and education, we know that each of these organizations will be able to make a direct impact."

Founded in 2007, the foundation has awarded over $6.25 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children. The CCF's main source of fundraising is through voluntary employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

The following organizations have received support from the CAPTRUST Community Foundation:



Truly Reaching You (Akron, OH |

CAPTRUST Akron )

Valley Youth House (Bethlehem, PA |

CAPTRUST Allentown )

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia (Madison, GA |

CAPTRUST Alpharetta, GA )

MUST Ministries (Marietta, GA |

CAPTRUST Atlanta )

Creative Action (Austin, TX |

CAPTRUST Austin )

Jubilee REACH | (Bellevue, WA |

CAPTRUST Bellevue )

The Kindness Project (Emmaus, PA | CAPTRUST Bethlehem )

The Bell Center (Birmingham, AL |

CAPTRUST Birmingham )

Hill Country Pregnancy Care Center (Boerne, TX | CAPTRUST Boerne )

Lucy's Hearth (Middletown, RI | CAPTRUST Boston )

Special Olympics Tennessee (Brentwood, TN | CAPTRUST Brentwood )

Charlotte Rescue Mission (Charlotte, NC |

CAPTRUST Charlotte )

Dressed for School (Valparaiso, IN | CAPTRUST Chesterton )

BUILD, Inc. (Chicago, IL |

CAPTRUST Chicago )

CARE House of Oakland County, Inc. (Clarkston, MI | CAPTRUST Clarkston )

Special Learning Center (Columbia, MO |

CAPTRUST Columbia )

The Odyssey After School Enrichment Program (Rockport, TX | CAPTRUST Corpus Christi , TX)

Scottish Rite for Children (Dallas, TX | (CAPTRUST Dallas [ Sherry Lane

and Dallas Parkway ])

Hannah's Treasure Chest (Miamisburg, OH | CAPTRUST Dayton )

The Children's Home Society of NJ (Trenton, NJ |

CAPTRUST Doylestown, PA )

Snowline Hospice of El Dorado County (Diamond Springs, CA | Folsom, CA )

SafeHaven of Tarrant County (Arlington, TX | CAPTRUST Fort Worth )

Rodman for Kids (Foxborough, MA | CAPTRUST Foxborough )

Children's Healing Center® (Grand Rapids, MI | CAPTRUST Grand Rapids )

The Debbie

Rayl Kindness for Kids Program (Green, OH | CAPTRUST Green, OH )

Peacehaven (Whitsett, NC | CAPTRUST Greensboro, NC )

The SOURCE Foundation (Westover, WV | CAPTRUST Greensburg, PA )

SC Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation (Greenville, SC |

CAPTRUST Greenville )

NAMI Westchester, Inc. (Elmsford, NY| CAPTRUST Greenwich, CT )

Junior League of Denver (Denver, CO |

CAPTRUST Greenwood Village, CO )

New Creation VA (Harrisonburg, VA | CAPTRUST Harrisonburg )

The Brookwood Community (Brookshire, TX | CAPTRUST Houston

and The Woodlands )

Foster Success (Indianapolis, IN |

CAPTRUST Indianapolis )

Veterans Community Project (Kansas City, MO |

CAPTRUST Kansas City )

RMHC® of Central Florida (Orlando, FL | CAPTRUST Lake Mary )

SIBSPlace (Rockville Centre, NY | CAPTRUST Lake Success , NY)

The Harry

K Foundation (Rehoboth Beach, DE | CAPTRUST Lewes, DE )

The Nest Early Childhood Family Center (Lexington, KY |

CAPTRUST Lexington, KY )

Blue Ridge Outdoor School (Lexington, VA |

CAPTRUST Lexington, VA) )

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) (Parker, CO |

CAPTRUST Lone Tree, CO )

Jubilee Family Development Center (Lynchburg, VA |

CAPTRUST Lynchburg )

Open Hands Foundation (Excelsior, MN |

CAPTRUST Minneapolis )

World Orphans (Colorado Springs, CO |

CAPTRUST Minnetonka )

Valiant Cross Academy (Montgomery, AL |

CAPTRUST Montgomery )

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (Nashville, TN |

CAPTRUST Nashville )

Kinship Senior Center (New Orleans, LA |

CAPTRUST New Orleans )

MercyFirst (Syosset, NY | CAPTRUST New York City )

Cristo Rey Miami High School (North Miami, FL | CAPTRUST North Miami )

Wings Special Needs Community (Edmond, OK |

CAPTRUST Oklahoma City , OK)

Project Harmony (Omaha, NE |

CAPTRUST Omaha )

Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras (Phoenix, AZ |

CAPTRUST Phoenix )

Neighborhood North: Museum of Play (Beaver Falls, PA |

CAPTRUST Pittsburgh )

Reel Recovery (Needham, MA | (CAPTRUST Portland, ME )

Autism Society of North Carolina (Raleigh, NC |

CAPTRUST Raleigh )

Rise Richmond (Richmond, VA |

CAPTRUST Richmond )

Riverside Sunrise Rotary Club (Riverside, CA |

CAPTRUST Riverside )

Bradley Free Clinic (Roanoke, VA |

CAPTRUST Roanoke )

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services (Sacramento, CA |

CAPTRUST Sacramento )

Especially For Athletes (Spanish Fork, UT |

CAPTRUST Salt Lake City )

Brighton Center (San Antonio, TX | CAPTRUST San Antonio , N Loop 1604 W #116

and N Loop 1604 W #260 )

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Carolina (Sanford, NC | (CAPTRUST Sanford )

Shepherd's Gate (Livermore, CA |

CAPTRUST San Ramon, CA) )

MOXI (Santa Barbara, CA | CAPTRUST Santa Barbara )

Children With Hair Loss (South

Rockwood, MI | CAPTRUST Southfield, MI )

Special Spaces Missouri (St. Louis, MO |

CAPTRUST St. Louis )

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Conyers, GA | CAPTRUST Stockbridge, GA )

Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (Boys Ranch, FL |

CAPTRUST Tampa )

Good Grief (Morristown, NJ | CAPTRUST Warren, NJ )

Lewis Sports Foundation (Eden Prairie, MN |

CAPTRUST Wayzata, MN )

JFS of Metrowest (Framingham, MA | CAPTRUST Wellesley, MA )

Boys & Girls Club of West Chester / Liberty (West Chester, OH |

CAPTRUST West Chester Township )

United Way of Central Iowa (West Des Moines, IA |

CAPTRUST West Des Moines )

kidSTREAM (Camarillo, CA | CAPTRUST Westlake Village, CA )

Victory in the Valley, Inc. (Wichita, KS |

CAPTRUST Wichita ) YMCA of Southeastern NC (Wilmington, NC |

CAPTRUST Wilmington )

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.



About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST was founded in 1997 as an independent registered investment advisor.

The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance services for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis and fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs.

