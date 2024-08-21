Brandon Black To Lead Staylinked As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brandon Black Teams Up with StayLinked Chairman and CTO Justin Griffith to Propel the Forward



StayLinked ( ), the global leader in terminal emulation and industrial software, proudly announces the appointment of Brandon Black as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Justin Griffith will expand his role by adding the title of Chairman to his existing position as Chief Officer (CTO). StayLinked's new strategic leadership team combines over 50 years of expertise in chain technologies and will propel StayLinked and the entire market forward.

"Brandon's appointment as CEO is a game-changer," said Justin Griffith, StayLinked's Chairman and CTO. "His deep expertise and forward-thinking approach perfectly align with StayLinked's mission to drive innovation and efficiency. Brandon's leadership will enhance our product offerings and strengthen our commitment to providing unparalleled solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our customers."

Brandon Black, formerly the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Ivanti Wavelink, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to StayLinked. His strategic acumen and leadership will be instrumental in launching StayLinked's new chapter of growth and technological advancement.

"I'm here because of the exciting opportunities I can see for StayLinked, now and in the future," Black said. "StayLinked is dedicated to supporting the existing terminal emulation user community and developing new and innovative solutions to futureproof their investment. Our mission now is to accelerate our expansion while ensuring the same culture and values that have seen the company achieve its current success stay in place."

Justin Griffith, in his dual role as CTO and Chairman, will work closely with Brandon Black to steer the company's technological direction. Griffith's extensive experience and visionary approach have been pivotal in establishing StayLinked as a technology leader. Together, they aim to push the boundaries of what terminal emulation software can achieve.

"It's great to be working with Brandon. He adds decades of experience and knowledge of the industry. When we combine that with the existing passion and vision in the company, we are poised for extraordinary success," said Griffith. "I'm excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and eager to take the next steps in advancing not only StayLinked, but our customers, our partner community, and the industry at large."

StayLinked's growth has been driven by its relentless focus on eliminating dropped sessions in warehouses, which can lead to significant operational inefficiencies. While its fair licensing policy has been a key differentiator, ensuring that customers receive exceptional value and support.

"For years I've admired StayLinked, and now I can see first-hand the focus on innovative solutions and the passion the company has for its customers, partners, and the broader sector," Brandon continued. "It's great to be part of a business that is investing for the future, and I'm excited to bring my energies to that mission."

StayLinked, is known for its pioneering technology and unwavering commitment to innovation and its ability and desire to continually redefine the standards of terminal emulation. Under Black's leadership, StayLinked's product roadmap will continue to focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

