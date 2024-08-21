Get Your Fall Fix With Limited-Edition Autumn And Halloween Snacks From Hostess®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hostess reintroduces fan-favorite seasonal snacks and new Halloween packs to level up trick-or-treating

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning this month, Hostess fans can once again celebrate the start of a new season with their favorite snacks. Hostess will bring back five delectable fall-inspired treats and introduce a new festive Halloween variety of the brand's classic sweet baked snacks.

The returning snacks for autumn include Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Hostess Maple Glazed Donettes.

The Halloween lineup includes NEW Hostess FrankenCakes, Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes.

"We are excited to bring back our fan-favorite fall treats and for families to try our new FrankenCakes," said Christopher Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. "This lineup taps into the seasonal flavors that our consumers love and pair perfectly with trick-or-treating and all other fun fall adventures."

The returning snacks for autumn include:



Hostess® Pumpkin Spice Twinkies®:

Pumpkin spice-flavored crème filling paired with fluffy cake captures the spirit of the season.

Hostess® Iced Pumpkin CupCakes:

Iced pumpkin-flavored cake with signature crème filling makes for the perfect snack. Hostess® Maple Glazed Donettes®:

The light, bite-sized cake donuts covered with a sweet maple glazed-flavored coating offer a delightful fall twist to the classic Donettes.

Each of the fall snacks are available in a multipack, with Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Hostess Maple Glazed Donettes also available in single-serve packages.

The Halloween lineup includes:



NEW Hostess® FrankenCakes:

Soft yellow cake and signature crème filling topped with green icing and The Original SquiggleTM makes for a spook-tacular treat.

Hostess® Spooky Twinkies®:

Fluffy chocolate cake and signature crème filling create a scary good treat. Hostess® ScaryCakes:

Soft chocolate cake with signature crème filling topped with orange icing and The Original SquiggleTM offers a sweet snack for the season.

The Halloween snacks come in a multipack as well as new family-sized Trick-or-Treat Packs. Both package sizes include Halloween-themed individual wrapping, making them perfect for sharing during classroom celebrations and trick-or-treating festivities. Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes also come in single-serve packages.

The fall snacks will arrive in grocery retailers nationwide beginning in August, while the Halloween snacks will roll out in September.

To find a retailer near you, visit the store locator at HostessCakes .

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker .

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

