Baku To Host Open Rowing Championship
Date
8/21/2024 8:33:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku Open Rowing Championship is set to take place on August 22,
bringing together young athletes from Baku as well as Mingachevir,
Azernews reports.
This exciting tournament will unfold in front of the Azerbaijan
Canoe and Rowing Federation, located along Baku Boulevard.
At the Baku Open Rowing Championship, the competitors will
showcase their skills in various events, participating in both
kayak and canoe races.
These races will be held at distances of 200 meters and 500
meters, where athletes can compete in both single and two-person
boat configurations.
In the academic rowing, races will be conducted in one-person
boats over a distance of 500 metres.
The championship is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 AM.
Rowing developed quickly in Azerbaijan with the establishment of
the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation in December 2006.
As a member of the International Rowing Federation (FISA) and
the International Canoe Federation (ICF), the federation is now
participating in various international competitions and European
and world championships.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108584713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.