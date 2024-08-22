Boeing suspends test flights of 777X aircraft after fuselage connection malfunction discovered

(MENAFN) Ukraine has seen a significant increase in its grain exports in the 2024-25 season, which began in July, with the total reaching 6 million tonnes as of August 21. This marks a substantial rise from the 3.6 million tonnes exported during the same period in the previous season, according to data released by the agriculture ministry on Wednesday. The export breakdown includes 2.8 million tonnes of wheat, 2.2 million tonnes of corn, and 1 million tonnes of barley, reflecting strong demand and efficient logistics despite ongoing challenges. This surge in early-season exports highlights Ukraine's critical role in global grain markets, particularly as it continues to navigate the impacts of the ongoing conflict and related disruptions.



In August alone, Ukrainian traders have exported 2.34 million tonnes of grain so far, significantly higher than the 1.33 million tonnes recorded in the same month last year. This increase is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of Ukraine's agricultural sector, which has managed to boost its export capabilities despite the broader uncertainties affecting the region. The ability to move such a large volume of grain early in the season suggests that Ukraine is keen to capitalize on favorable market conditions and secure its position as a key supplier of essential grains to international markets.



However, the agriculture ministry also warned of a potential decline in total crop yields for the year. The total harvest of grains and oilseeds in 2024 is projected to fall to 77 million tonnes, with grains accounting for 56 million tonnes of this total. This expected decrease contrasts with the previous season, where Ukrainian grain exports reached approximately 51 million tonnes, up from 49.2 million tonnes the year before. The anticipated drop in crop production underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine's agricultural sector, including climatic factors and the lingering effects of the conflict, which could impact the country's ability to sustain its export growth in the long term.



MENAFN22082024000045015682ID1108589475