Trump says Harris has retreated from debate

(MENAFN) In a bold assertion, presidential nominee Donald has claimed that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has withdrawn from a highly anticipated debate scheduled to air on Fox News next month. This development comes amid ongoing debate over the debate schedule and format for the upcoming presidential election.



According to Trump, Harris notified his campaign that she would not participate in the Fox News debate set for September 4th. Trump, who has yet to engage in a debate with Harris, made these claims following Harris' official nomination as the Democratic candidate in early August. This nomination came after President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race, following a contentious debate with Trump in June, which ultimately led Biden to step back from his candidacy due to concerns over his mental fitness.



The Harris campaign has not yet confirmed Trump’s claim. However, it had previously hinted at Harris’s reluctance to participate in the Fox News debate, citing a separate debate scheduled for September 10th, hosted by ABC. This debate was initially intended for Biden and Trump, but Trump’s adjustment to the format in light of Biden's withdrawal now places Harris in the spotlight.



Trump, who had initially suggested that the Fox News debate was "terminated" following Biden’s exit, has since agreed to a debate format featuring Harris. He has also proposed additional debates in September to be broadcast on Fox News and NBC News.



In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Harris’s apparent withdrawal, stating, “Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th.” He indicated that he was “not surprised” by the withdrawal, suggesting that it would be “very difficult” for Harris to defend her record.



Instead of participating in the Fox News debate, Trump has announced plans to hold a Tele-Town Hall event hosted by Sean Hannity on the same date. This move comes as part of his broader strategy to engage with voters and address key issues directly.

