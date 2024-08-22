Dutch government gets pressured to ‘reconsider’ relations with Kiev

(MENAFN) Dutch lawmakers from the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) have intensified their scrutiny of the Dutch government's stance on Ukraine, demanding a reassessment of ties in light of allegations linking Ukraine to the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. The calls come following reports suggesting that a Ukrainian national may be involved in the incident.



On Thursday, three PVV members, including the party's leader Geert Wilders, submitted a formal query to Dutch Prime Hendrikus Schoof and other senior officials. The MPs sought the government’s response to recent revelations about Germany’s investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions that occurred in September 2022. According to these reports, German authorities have issued their first arrest warrant related to the attack, naming a suspect identified only as 'Vladimir Z,' who is allegedly a Ukrainian.



In their inquiry, the PVV legislators questioned whether the Dutch government has any information regarding Ukraine’s possible involvement in the pipeline sabotage. They emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the importance of energy infrastructure and its relevance to the Netherlands. The MPs argued that if Ukraine is proven to be behind the attack, it would warrant serious reconsideration of the Netherlands' relationship with Kiev.



The MPs also referenced a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might have initially ordered the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. This pipeline, which once played a significant role in EU gas imports from Russia, has been a focal point in the broader conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has consistently denied any involvement in the sabotage.



In a separate letter, the MPs further pressed for the government's stance on whether such an attack would be deemed a serious crime and the potential implications for Dutch-Ukrainian relations. They sought clarity on whether the Dutch government would be willing to reconsider its diplomatic engagement with Ukraine should the allegations be substantiated.

