Don't Cut Your Nails At Night; Know Spiritual And Scientific Reasons

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Elders often advise against cutting nails at night. This belief stems from spiritual and scientific reasoning. Let's explore these reasons.

Elders often advise against cutting nails at night. Many people consider this a superstition and disregard it, continuing to cut their nails at night. However, there are both spiritual and scientific reasons behind this belief. Spiritually, cutting nails in the evening is believed to hinder the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi into the house. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters our homes during the evening.

With the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, prosperity and wealth come to the house. Similarly, garbage should not be removed from the house at night. This is considered an insult to Goddess Lakshmi. Pundits say that this will lead to financial difficulties for you. So do not lend money, cut nails, cut hair, or remove garbage at night.

Similarly, broken nail pieces are often used for evil deeds involving ghosts and spirits. Therefore, it is believed that if nails fall on the floor at night, evil forces or people who practice black magic against us may collect our nails and use them to harm us.