Study Group Empowers Indian Students With Diverse North American Educational Opportunities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi August 22, 2024 - Study Group, a global leader in international education, is proud to highlight its extensive portfolio of partnerships with prestigious North American universities. This diverse array of educational opportunities empowers Indian students to pursue world-class education tailored to their academic goals and personal preferences.



With partnerships spanning across the United States, including California State University San Marcos, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Long Island University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Hartford, and Towson University, Study Group offers unparalleled choice in terms of geography, academic programs, and cultural experiences.



Karan Lalit, Regional Director, South Asia, Study Group said, "Our partnerships with these esteemed institutions provide Indian students with a wealth of options for studying in the U.S. Each university in our portfolio offers unique strengths and specialized programs, ensuring students receive a world-class education that aligns perfectly with their aspirations. We're committed to guiding students towards the right fit, whether they're looking to pursue specific courses, and career opportunities, or immerse themselves in particular cultural environments."



The United States remains the most sought-after destination for international students, with 17% of all global international students choosing America for their higher education. In 2022/23, 300,000 new international students were drawn to the U.S. by its globally respected universities and the country's tradition of embracing determination and success regardless of background. Study Group's partnerships offer several key advantages for aspiring students. Additionally, the wide range of academic programs available ensures that students can find the perfect fit for their career goals and interests. Study Group's pathway programs and partner universities provide comprehensive support, preparing students for both the academic and cultural aspects of studying in the U.S., crucial for adapting to a new environment. The career opportunities are extensive, with many partner universities located near major industry hubs, offering valuable post-graduation work prospects.



The success of international students in the U.S. is exemplified by the fact that Indian nationals now constitute 25% of the technical workforce in this global innovation hub.





Study Group is a leading international education specialist and a trusted strategic partner to more than 50 universities around the world. Committed to a better world through education, we deliver high- quality international education solutions that drive success for our partners and students – from outstanding teaching to innovative approaches to international recruitment and student support. Our digital learning company, insendi, helps institutions deliver high-impact, transformational online and blended education using the most pedagogically powerful digital tools available.

