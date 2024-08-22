GSI With Arkansas State University: A Partnership Committed To Student Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Global Studies Institute in Qatar prioritizes student achievement through robust academic advising and comprehensive educational support, fostering strong retention rates in partnership with Arkansas State University.

"By guiding our students through their higher education journey with A-State Qatar, we help them find the right path, navigate their way, and build on their knowledge and experience," says Ms. Amal Dib, Student Success Manager. This focus will help prepare the Arkansas State University students to excel in their university journey and in their careers once they graduate.

From the time a student sets foot on campus, GSI student success staff provide orientation programs, peer mentors, and specialized support services to help students transition into college life, fostering a sense of belonging and community.

Academic Guidance and Degree Programs: A Road Map to Achievement

Academic advising is a crucial strategy for student achievement, involving collaboration between USA and Qatari academic advisors to plan course work and design unique paths for students' career aspirations.

More than just a chance to catch up, students can use these advising sessions to get personalized feedback and assistance. Course selection, time management, and overcoming academic obstacles are all areas in which advisors can assist students. Students are less likely to have graduation timeline delays when they have this continuous support to lean on. This guarantees that they are prepared to thrive in their academic pursuits and in their careers following graduation, as stressed by Ms. Amal Dib.

Thorough Career Guidance: GSI collaborates with Arkansas State University to offer a comprehensive career guidance program, including internships, work-study programs, résumé workshops, and LinkedIn profile creation services, preparing students for future success.

“By participating in internships and work-study programs, students are able to put their classroom knowledge into practice in a real-world context. Students are prepared to promote themselves to prospective employers through resume writing seminars and LinkedIn training sessions. We ease our students' passage from university life to the working world by providing them with these fundamental resources. We help our students find the appropriate road, navigate their way, and build on their knowledge and experience," says Ms. Amal Dib, "as they blaze a trail through their higher education adventure with A-State Qatar."

Encouraging Student Achievement

Dr. Shaker Lashuel, the Executive Director of GSI, expresses immense pride in the institute's work, its partnership with Arkansas State University, and the objectives they aim to achieve.

He asserted, "Through our partnership, we are intentional about taking a comprehensive approach to ensure the success of our students. We are devoted to assisting, mentoring, and developing our students, and it shows in our high retention rates (97%)." He added, "We are committed to our students' success and achievement because we know it will shape their futures and help them become individuals who will change society for the better."

The Global Studies Institute (GSI) in Qatar aims to develop and empower educators and educational leaders through trainings and advanced programs. Programs like the Master of Science in Education in Educational Leadership by Arkansas State University and the AI Certificate for Educators by Avila University are two of the institute's flagship initiatives. These programs serve as testaments to GSI's commitment to the enhancement of educators' competency in Qatar.

The Master of Educational Leadership program is designed to cultivate the leaders of the future. At GSI, the Master of Science in Education in Educational Leadership program is intended for educators who aspire to assume leadership positions in their schools and communities. During a period of 18 months, teachers acquire the skills and knowledge and experiences required to lead educational communities to enhance educational outcomes, motivate colleagues, and promote school transformation through this program.

The AI for Educators Certificate from Avila University: Embracing the Future of Education

In today's swiftly changing educational environment, the integration of technology is essential. In collaboration with Avila University, the AI for Educators Certificate is intended to assist educators in leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence to improve student outcomes and instructional practices.

Highlights of the program include: An Innovative Curriculum: The certificate program encompasses critical AI domains, such as , fundamentals of AI, and pedagogical AI applications. Education leaders and teachers get an opportunity to explore how to integrate AI tools and techniques into their classrooms in order to enhance student engagement and personalize the learning experience.

The practical application of AI in education is demonstrated through hands-on learning initiatives, enabling educators to confidently integrate AI strategies into their schools and classrooms.

As Dr. Shaker Lashuel, the Executive Director of GSI articulates, "We are committed to developing and empowering educators and education leaders to become change-makers in their schools." He concluded, "Through these advanced programs, we provide teachers with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead, innovate, and inspire their communities."