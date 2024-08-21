Neterra confirms its carbon neutrality for 2023

(MENAFNEditorial) Neterra, a global communications service provider, has achieved carbon neutrality for 2023 and has been officially certified by the international organization Verra. This significant accomplishment is the result of the company’s dedicated efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and invest in sustainable projects.



The Verra certification confirms that Neterra has offset 74 tons of carbon dioxide by supporting the "Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation in Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary" project in Cambodia. This project meets the CCB-Biodiversity Gold and CCB-Gold standards, highlighting its positive impact on biodiversity.



The project covers 167,000 hectares of protected dense forest and a 297,000-hectare buffer zone, home to the indigenous Bunong people and rare, endangered plant and animal species. It also hosts one of the largest remaining populations of Asian elephants. By supporting this project, Neterra contributes to the preservation of Keo Seima's unique ecosystem and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.



"Achieving carbon neutrality is a strategic goal for Neterra, and we are incredibly proud to see the results of our efforts. This marks the third consecutive year of reporting zero emissions. We will continue to strive for a more sustainable future, support projects with a positive environmental impact, and seek new ways to reduce our ecological footprint," said Neven Dilkov, founder and CEO of Neterra.



Neterra set its ambition to become a carbon-neutral company at the beginning of 2021. Since then, it has been purchasing and using 100% clean energy for its operations and implementing comprehensive measures. Neterra has built a solar park for its own needs and plans to implement a similar project at its Data Center Park in Stolnik (SDC Stolnik).



The company's fleet consists of electric or hybrid vehicles, and all documentation processes are digital, eliminating the need for paper. In the offices, Neterra ensures that only reusable dishes and utensils are used—no single-use or plastic items are purchased or provided. Employees also actively participate in reforestation initiatives, planting thousands of trees to help restore Bulgarian forests.





