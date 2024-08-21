'Ramayan' Actress Dipika Chikhlia Pays Visit To This 'Ashtavinayaka' Ganpati

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Senior Dipika Chikhlia on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her 'day trip' with her 'best buddies' to the Ballaleshwar Pali temple, and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

'Ballaleshwar Pali' is among one of the eight temples dedicated to the Lord Ganesha. It is located in the village of Pali in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Taking to Instagram, Dipika, who has 2.6 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see her wearing an olive green coloured co-ord set.

She is seen walking in the premises of the temple holding a puja thali in her hand, and clicking pictures.

In the video, we can hear her saying, "Maharashtra me Ashtavinayaka ye mandir hai Pali mein. Photo lena to zaruri hain."

The post is captioned as: "A day trip from crazy schedule... with best buddies #palli #ganpati".

On the work front, Dipika is best known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television show 'Ramayan'. The show featured Arun Govil as Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Chikhlia made her film debut in 1983 as the lead actress in 'Sun Meri Laila', opposite Raj Kiran. She did the Malayalam film 'Ithile Iniyum Varu' with Mammootty, her Kannada hits were 'Hosa Jeevana' with Shankar Nag and 'Indrajith' with Ambareesh.

She had one Tamil hit film, 'Nangal', with Prabhu, and one Bengali hit film, 'Asha O Bhalobasha', opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee.

The 59-year-old has been a part of movies like 'Bhagwaan Dada', 'Raat Ke Andhere Mein', 'Ghar Ka Chiraag', 'Rupaye Dus Karod', 'Khudai', 'Gaalib', 'Bala', and Bhojpuri film 'Sajanwa Bairi Bhaile Hamar'.

She has featured in TV operas like-- 'Luv Kush', 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan'. Dipika is currently featuring in the show 'Dhartiputra Nandini', in which she plays the role of Sumitra.

'Dhartiputra Nandini' is produced by Dipika under DCT Movies and features Shagun Singh and Aman Jaiswal in lead roles. It is airing on Nazara TV.