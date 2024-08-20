Coway Launches First-Ever Customized Filter Line For Top-Selling Airmega Air Purifier Models

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Intense Smoke, Pet and Allergen Filters, Designed for Coway Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH and Airmega 200M, Eliminate Up to 99% of Harmful Airborne Particles

Coway , a leading wellness tech company, today launched its first-ever customized Intense Smoke , Pet , and Allergen filters in the U.S. for its most popular and top-selling Airmega model, Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH , and its sister model, Airmega 200M . Coway has sold over 1.5 million of these air purifier models to date. The custom filters are designed to fit the needs of consumers' unique lifestyles, whether they live in areas clouded with wildfire smoke and vehicle exhaust, want to eliminate pet waste odors, or suffer from allergies. The specialized filters were designed with three decades of research, engineering and cutting-edge tech at the Coway R&D Center in South Korea, Asia's largest environmental tech research institute.

Coway's Intense Smoke filter removes smoke from wildfires, vehicles, and industrial fumes, and is launching at a time when the U.S. experiences 70,000 wildfires in an average year, with the average burned acreage more than doubling since the 1990s. The filter removes over 99% of harmful airborne compounds such as naphthalene (commonly linked to cancer ), as well as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide , which both cause respiratory issues.

The Allergen filter removes common allergens like pollen, dust mites, fungi and pet dander, defending against respiratory infections and symptoms like congestion, runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes and dermatitis. With an impressive removal rate of up to 99% for cedar, mite, cat, and dog allergies, this filter offers comprehensive protection for allergy sufferers. Since poor air conditions play a significant role in reducing sleep quality, the Allergen filter also allows customers to breathe easier at night so they can rest better.

Coway's Pet filter eliminates pet odors, including more than 99% of hydrogen sulfide, which is found in feces, and ammonia, which is present in urine. Designed for pet owners, it keeps homes fresh – even with indoor cat litter boxes, dog potty pads or animal habitats. This air-cleaning technology helps prevent nausea and difficulty breathing among the 62% of Americans who live with pets, while reducing bacterial contamination on surfaces.

Coway filter is easy to install, lasts for six months and can be used in combination with Coway Airmega Mighty's and Airmega 200M's two other filters. These include the washable pre-filter, which captures dust, pet hair, and other large particles, and True HEPA filter, which traps 99.97% of ultrafine particles like viruses, bacteria, fungi and pollen. Each custom filter costs $64.99 or can be purchased for as low as $58.49 with a recurring subscription.

To learn more about Coway and its Airmega air purifier products, or to purchase them, visit Cowaymega or Amazon .

About Coway

Coway

(S. Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers and Bidetmega for bathrooms. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 6,800 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology.

The Coway R&D Center, the company's environmental technology research institute, is Asia's largest lab dedicated to air, water and sleep technologies. A team of over 400 researchers collaborate there to design, develop and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway's U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit or .

