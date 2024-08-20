Leslie Newbold Promoted To Global Communications, Marketing, And Branding Officer At Diversified Search Group (DSG)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group (DSG) is pleased to announce the of Leslie Newbold to the position of Global Communications, Marketing, and Branding Officer. In her new role, Leslie will lead DSG's global communications, marketing, and branding strategies, furthering the firm's strategic vision and global outreach.

Leslie has been a key player at DSG since January 2023, serving as the Director of Special Projects. Her exceptional leadership and strategic acumen have been instrumental in advancing DSG's project initiatives and aligning them with the company's overarching goals. Leslie's ability to execute projects with precision and innovation and her commitment to excellence have set a high standard within the organization.

With a distinguished career spanning various roles in design, branding, and business strategy, Leslie brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Her expertise in delivering innovative solutions across a broad range of sectors is well-documented. Additionally, her impactful contributions to the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women and her successful entrepreneurial ventures underscore her comprehensive skill set. Leslie's experience in marketing and community engagement at an independent school further highlights her ability to foster meaningful connections and drive impactful outreach initiatives.

As Global Communications, Marketing, and Branding Officer, Leslie will oversee the development and execution of DSG's global communication strategies, drive marketing initiatives, and enhance the firm's brand presence on an international scale. Her promotion reflects DSG's commitment to leveraging her strategic insight and leadership to bolster the company's global footprint.

“Leslie has consistently demonstrated an extraordinary ability to oversee complex projects and drive impactful change,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at DSG,“Her innovative approach and deep understanding of our marketing and communication goals will be crucial as we navigate our next phase of growth and continue to enhance our brand's global presence.”

In addition, Judee von Seldeneck Founder and Chair added,“Leslie's promotion is a recognition of her exceptional skills and her significant contributions to our firm, her strategic vision and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global reach and strengthen our brand.”

Leslie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Design from the California College of Art + Design and a Bachelor of Arts in Art History + Fine Arts from St. Lawrence University. Her extensive experience and commitment to excellence make her an outstanding leader for this critical role.



ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the Nation's Top Retained Executive Search Firms, DSG is an industry leader in transformational leadership advisory for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world. Diversified Search Group acquisitions include BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, Alta Associates, EWF, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client's perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit

