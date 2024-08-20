Loci Capital And Realtylink To Develop 174K SF Industrial Building In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This checks all the boxes for Loci's criteria, and we continue to have conviction in the tailwinds supporting industrial development in Central Florida, and the broader Southeast” - Dave WorkmanTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Funds controlled by Loci Fund II GP, LLC, an affiliate of Loci Capital Group, LLC (“Loci”), a leading private fund manager, has structured a joint venture (the“Joint Venture”) with RealtyLink Development (“RealtyLink”) for the development of a 174k SF build-to-suit industrial building for a leading US homebuilder. The development site consists of 39 acres in Haines City, FL, approximately 20 miles east of Lakeland and 35 miles southwest of Orlando.



The building will have strong access to major corridors, including I-4 to the north and US-Hwy 27 to the west.



“Loci is pleased for the opportunity to bring this project to fruition with such a strong development partner in RealtyLink. This checks all the boxes for Loci's investment criteria, and we continue to have conviction in the tailwinds supporting industrial development in Central Florida, and the broader Southeast,” commented Dave Workman , Loci Capital's Head of Industrial Development.



Loci has cited the project's credit tenant, the simplicity of construction, the strength of its joint venture partner, and the attractive development spread for a pre-leased industrial project as key factors for pursuing the investment alongside RealtyLink. Closing of the land and joint venture occurred in April 2024 with an anticipated completion and delivery of the project in Q3 2025.



“RealtyLink is excited to be partnering with Loci on this project and look forward to its completion for our client,” commented David Allen, Principal of RealtyLink.



Loci pursues a diversified strategy consistent with the 20+ year track record of its senior leadership team. The team focuses on creating value through relative value investments. It seeks to leverage a cyclically agnostic mandate to drive opportunistic returns through RE investments in private credit / preferred equity, rescue capital, special situations, value-add, ground-up development, and platform investing.



“This investment illustrates Loci Capital's ability to provide access to off-market opportunities for its fund investors in what is a turbulent capital markets environment,” noted Casey Wilson, Loci Capital's Head of Investor Relations.“Despite muted transaction volume in the overall market, our team remains extremely active and has built a portfolio focused on maintaining principal protection, while continuing to provide opportunistic returns.”



About Loci Capital

Loci Capital is a leading middle market private real estate investment firm based in Florida and focused on investments throughout the Southeastern United States. Loci's senior leadership is experienced in the development, redevelopment, repositioning, and conversion of assets across all real estate sectors. Since its inception in 2019, the firm has invested more than US $250 million of equity in over $1.0 billion worth of real estate on behalf of its investors throughout its target markets, including in the multifamily, hospitality, office, vacation rental, student housing and medical office sectors. For additional information, visit .



About RealtyLink

RealtyLink is a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail, industrial, restaurant, single & multifamily, self-storage, senior living, entertainment, and mixed-use properties. With 80% of our business stemming from repeat clients, we pride ourselves on the accountability, efficiency, and transparency we bring to the deal. For additional information, visit

