Polish Leaders To Discuss Situation In Ukraine With Indian PM In Warsaw - Source

Polish leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine with Indian Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday, 22 August, in Warsaw.

A source in the Polish told Ukrinform.

The source mentioned that this would be one of the topics of the talks. They added that, overall, the situation in the region, including the situation in Ukraine, would be one of the important issues to be discussed.

According to the source, Modi will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. In addition, part of the Indian government will come to Poland. Therefore, there will also be an opportunity for ministerial-level talks between the parties. For example, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will talk to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

According to the source, Modi's visit to Poland, in addition to the political aspect, will have an important economic aspect to bilateral cooperation in various fields, including defence.

Modi's meeting with Tusk will take place on Thursday morning at the Polish Council of Ministers. In the afternoon, Duda will receive the Indian prime minister at the Belvedere Presidential Palace.

Modi's visit to Poland will take place on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and India. The previous visit of an Indian prime minister to Poland was 45 years ago, in 1979.

As Ukrinform reported, on 23 August, the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Kyiv. This is the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister in the history of bilateral relations.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation. A number of documents are also expected to be signed between Ukraine and India.