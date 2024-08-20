Türkiye strongly denounces Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza

(MENAFN) On World Humanitarian Day, Türkiye issued a strong condemnation of Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals in the past ten months. The Turkish Foreign took to X to honor humanitarian workers globally and criticized Israel for its actions. The ministry accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity, particularly highlighting the deaths of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, and the killing of humanitarian aid workers and volunteers, including those from UNRWA.



Türkiye called for international courts to hold the Israeli government accountable, emphasizing the need for justice. It urged that the Israeli government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, be held responsible for its actions.



World Humanitarian Day is dedicated to acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives while working for humanitarian causes. Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza since October 7, 2023, following an attack by Hamas.



The prolonged conflict has left large areas of Gaza in devastation, compounded by a severe blockade restricting access to essential resources such as food, clean water, and medical supplies. Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered an immediate halt to military operations in Rafah, a city where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.

