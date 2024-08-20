ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY EARNS RECOGNITION ON SERAMOUNT’S 2024 INCLUSION INDEX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seramount's Inclusion tracks organizational progress in creating cultures that encourage a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace culture

Clearwater, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy , (UMA) a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, today is celebrating its placement on the prestigious Seramount 2024 Inclusion Index. This recognition highlights UMA's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace culture.

“Placement on this index is a testament to our team's shared vision that diversity drives success for teams, organizations and communities,” said Thomas Rametta, President of UMA.“At UMA, we believe the community we build within can shape the world we all share, and we are committed to building an environment where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered to reach their full potential.”

The Seramount Inclusion Index provides organizations with metrics needed to understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation. It creates a roadmap to drive internal change and identifies diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) solutions to close any gaps. Organizations nationwide, including UMA, provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups-women, racial/ethnic groups, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive company culture; and demographic diversity.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Seramount for our efforts in championing inclusivity,” said Sabrina Griffith Jackson, Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UMA.“Seramount's Inclusion Index is shining a spotlight on why this work is so important in our world today. Ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging and inclusion is what really opens doors for greater collaboration, broader thinking and more innovative solutions for the benefit of all.”

Since launching its Diversity and Inclusion Council in 2018, UMA has implemented numerous initiatives to foster a more inclusive workplace. These initiatives include mentorship programs, Employee Resource Groups and dedicated resources for employee well-being. Additionally, UMA has focused on recruiting and retaining diverse talent through targeted outreach and inclusive hiring practices. Team UMA reflects a rich diversity of backgrounds, with representation across various demographics and was recently acknowledged by Seramount as one of the best organizations in the nation for multicultural women. UMA's commitment to DEI extends beyond its own workforce. The institution is dedicated to preparing diverse and qualified healthcare workers to reflect the communities it serves.“We believe that a diverse healthcare workforce is essential to providing quality care to all patients,” Rametta said.“By creating a welcoming and inclusive environment at UMA, we hope we can extend that through our graduates and partners to build a stronger future for the healthcare industry and the communities we serve.”

UMA has reinforced this commitment by offering innovative solutions designed to enhance diverse talent recruitment in healthcare organizations. A notable example is the use of cutting-edge virtual reality training to reduce hiring bias through game-based learning experiences, launched and showcased at the 2022 UMA Spark Summit . Employers and talent acquisition specialists who participated in this virtual reality experience report that it is an engaging and enjoyable way to address the sensitive topic of bias in hiring. Organizations that utilize this innovative experience are better equipped to tap into a more diverse pool of team members.

