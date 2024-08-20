Asia-Pacific To Hold The Lion's Share In The Sucrose Esters Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific holds the lion's share in the sucrose esters as the region is backed by the presence of burgeoning end-user industries and leading market players. Rising consumer income has resulted in higher consumption of bread and confectionery products in the region. South Korea spearheads Asia-Pacific's sucrose esters market as the country possesses the world's largest cosmetic brands. In recent times, South Korea's beauty exports rose from USD 1 billion in 2012 to USD 2.64 billion in 2017, statistics recorded by the Korean Service.

Sucrose esters are used in a variety of cosmetics and personal care products, such as lotions, bath products, makeup products, suntan products, and shampoos. They are used in the bath and cleansing products as they improve foam density, emulsify certain essential oils, and contribute to the conditioning effect of shampoos and conditioners. Sucrose ester with high hydrophilic-lipophilic balance value is a preferred choice for manufacturing sunscreen gels, which are diluted into milk after use. Thus, the high demand for sucrose esters from the cosmetic industry drives regional market growth.

Impact of Covid-19

COVID-19 is an unprecedented public health crisis, having adverse effects on every industry across the globe. Consumer demand patterns have shifted and changed drastically, owing to several economic reasons. The global supply chains are re-routed, and companies are procuring raw-materials locally. The governments are intervening in the operations of the economy; on the other hand, companies are striving to adapt to the new and uncertain market conditions. Consumers have reduced out-of-home food consumption, further hampering the market growth.

The personal care product segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period backed on account of the increasing focus of consumers on aesthetics and looks

The liquid segment holds the largest market share on account of its easy solubility in various applications as compared to the other forms

Europe's sucrose esters market is largely driven by the rapidly growing bakery, confectionery, and chocolate industries in the region





Key Players



BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

P&G Chemicals

Croda International Plc

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Sisterna B.V.

Stearinerie Dubois

Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co. Ltd

Alfa Chemicals

World Chem Industries

Compass Foods Pte Ltd.

Zhejiang Synose Tech Co., Ltd.



Sucrose Esters Market: Segmentation

By Source



Natural



Animal

Plant





Synthetic



By Application



Food and Beverage



Baked Products

Desserts

Dairy Products

Confectionary

Meat and Meat Products





Personal Care Products



Skin Care

Cosmetics

Hair Care

Body Care

Sun Protection





Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Use



By Form



Powder

Liquid

Pellet



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa





