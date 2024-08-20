Activist investors seize opportunity amid Japanese stock market drop

(MENAFN) In the wake of a significant downturn in Japanese stock prices during the week before last, activist investors have seized the opportunity to increase their holdings across various sectors, from pharmaceuticals to construction. According to recent government data, funds associated with Japanese activist investors, including Strategic Capital and the U.K.-based Nippon Active Value Fund led by Yoshiaki Murakami, significantly expanded their investments during the dip on August 5. These funds collectively acquired approximately 8.2 million shares, marking their most substantial daily purchase in the past two months. Their acquisitions included stakes in companies such as Sumitomo Mitsui Construction and car retailer Yulu Hut Ltd.



The increased activity by these activist investors aligns with their ongoing efforts to push Japanese companies to enhance shareholder returns. This objective complements Japan’s economic policy goals, which aim to make domestic stocks more appealing to foreign investors. The aggressive buying strategy during the market plunge highlights the investors' readiness to take risks in order to build larger positions in their targeted firms.



In addition to Strategic Capital and Nippon Active Value Fund, other activist funds such as Singapore-listed Effissimo Capital Management and 3D Investment Partners, along with U.S.-listed Dalton Investment, also increased their stakes in Japanese companies on August 5. This coordinated move underscores a broader trend among activist investors to capitalize on market volatility to strengthen their influence over companies and advocate for greater returns to shareholders.



