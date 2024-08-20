Viral Video: China's Olympic Silver Medalist Works At Restaurant Netizens Say, 'Just Ordinary People'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of China's Olympic silver medalist has gone on social wherein she was seen helping out at her family's restaurant in Hengyang city. Zhou Yaqin earned a silver medal with score of 14.100 in Gymnastics Balance Beam competition.

A video shared by a user named Lord Bebo on X reveals that she now serves food in her Olympic uniform at "Fat Brother," a local cuisine restaurant in Hengyang City, as part of her marketing strategy.

Commenting on the viral video , netizens have shared their admiration, with one user praised her for her hard work while some other lauded for staying grounded and true to herself despite her fame.

One user said ,“Hardworking girl/ I like how a lot of Chinese Gold medallists are just ordinary people with extraordinary talents. Including Pan Zhen Le. Humility and humbleness.”

Another said,“So awesome,” other user added,“Marketing or not, she's doing it which is something 9/10 of the other "olympic celebrities" wouldn't do.”

Some other added,“Family values...is really important”

A user commented,“Hope the restaurant becomes famous and a global success.”

Some other remarked ,“She was one of the highlights of the 2024 Olympics. I hope she and her family see continued success."

Another added,“These are the reasons for their success. They don't forget themselves bcoz of name and fame. Just they live their lives in a way they want. Hats off to their mindset and their dedication towards their life.”

China's Olympic tally

Zhou made a solid start her routine but she had to bend over and grab the beam with both hands during her jump sequence to prevent herself falling off. Despite the error, she captured silver with 14.100 points while the bronze was clinched by Manila Esposito of Italy who scored 14.000.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, China secured the 2nd position in the medal standings, earning a total of 91 medals. This total included 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

(With inputs from Reuters)