Ukraine's Government Provides Additional UAH 5B For Bomb Shelters In Schools

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to distribute about UAH 5 billion of additional subsidies from the state budget for bomb shelters in in the Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports, citing the Government Portal .

"This year, the state budget envisaged UAH 2.5 billion for the of school shelters and UAH 1 billion for the purchase of school buses, primarily for front-line and border communities. Today, we are distributing about UAH 5 billion of additional subsidies from the state budget for school shelters in the Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the government had also allocated almost UAH 216 million for school buses, of which more than 120 buses have already been purchased this year. According to him, it is expected that at least 500 school buses will be purchased in 2024 thanks to the allocated funds and co-financing from local budgets.

"Thus, we will provide regular transportation of schoolchildren to educational institutions that meet all safety criteria and where children will be able to study face-to-face," he said.

