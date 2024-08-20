Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Slams Oppn For Playing Politics Over Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Badlapur (Maharashtra), Aug 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for demanding his resignation and also of the School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar in the wake of sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls by a sweeper in a reputed school here.

Deputy CM Fadnavis, in his reaction to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule's statement, seeking his resignation, said, "The Opposition is trying to make gains even from such a serious incident. They have lost their senses. The Opposition should not play politics, at least in such cases. Instead of giving relief to the people, they are playing politics."

He reiterated that strict action will be taken against the accused involved in the sexual abuse by prosecuting the case in a fast-track court.

Deputy CM Fadnavis denied the allegation that the police delayed in registering the case after the incident that took place on August 13, saying that the action was taken immediately after the victims' parents went to the police station.

"But, did anyone deliberately delay? Did someone cover up the matter? This will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for delay in registration of the case after the SIT probe. We want to file a charge sheet in this matter as soon as possible and take the case to fast-track court," he added.

On demand of the protesters for hanging the accused, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "I will not say whether the protesting crowd has come spontaneously or because of some other reason. It can be an outburst of people's emotions. People have demanded that the culprit be hanged immediately. But we are trying to do whatever can be done urgently as per the law. Police is trying to work sensitively in this regard. Care is being taken to prevent riots anywhere."

Earlier, the protesters, who have gathered in large numbers at the Badlapur railway station, shouted slogans like "Hang the accused".

The Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, who reached the railway station to meet the protesters, faced their anger.

"Protesters tried to throw a bottle at him (the Rural Development Minister). The police despite their repeated calls could not disperse the protesters. The security has been tightened at the railway station and around as police personnel from surrounding cities have been deployed."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and took stock of the situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the incident of torture of school girls in Badlapur is "extremely unfortunate" and "frustrating".

"A thorough inquiry into the incident has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, no one will be spared. This incident will be thoroughly investigated. A SIT has been formed under the leadership of IPS officer Aarti Singh. The accused who committed this unforgivable crime will not be spared."