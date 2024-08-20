123rd Tehran dialogue council addresses recent economic issues facing Iran

(MENAFN) The 123rd dialogue council between the government and the private sector convened in Tehran on Sunday, focusing on addressing recent economic issues facing the country. During the session, there was a strong emphasis on leveraging the council's resources to tackle ongoing economic challenges. The meeting brought together high-ranking officials, including Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi and Samad Hassanzadeh, the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), according to the ICCIMA portal.



In his opening address, Samad Hassanzadeh, who serves as the secretary of the council, highlighted the concerns of economic operators and business leaders about the prevailing economic difficulties. He expressed hope that the newly proposed ministers would quickly receive parliamentary approval and commence work to address the current economic issues. Hassanzadeh assured that the council’s secretariat would continue to support the government’s efforts and remain active in facilitating solutions.



The meeting also featured a presentation by Mohammad Zaeri, the head of the business improvement center at ICCIMA, who reviewed the performance of provincial councils over the past three years. This report provided insights into regional economic dynamics and the effectiveness of local governance in addressing economic challenges.



Concluding the session, Minister Ehsan Khandouzi discussed the significant issues and obstacles within the country's economic sectors. He underscored the Ministry of Economy's commitment to incorporating the interests of both producers and exporters into its policy-making processes. Khandouzi highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Dialogue Council and the Deregulation Board to ensure that these interests are considered, aiming to foster economic development amidst ongoing sanctions.

