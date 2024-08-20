Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s Semnan province surge by 30 percent in 4 months

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement by a provincial official, the value of non-oil exports from Semnan province surged by 30 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to July 21, compared to the same period in the previous year. Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of Semnan province, reported that the province exported 9,000 tons of commodities valued at over USD64 million during this period. This represents a substantial increase in both value and weight, with exports in terms of weight rising by 50 percent year-on-year.



The exported goods were shipped to 33 different countries, with Iraq, Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the UAE identified as the main destinations. Semnan province, located in northern Iran and bordered by the Alborz mountain range and desert to its south, covers an area of 96,816 square kilometers. It is divided into a mountainous region and a plain area, with neighboring provinces including Golestan and Mazandaran to the north, North Khorasan to the northeast, Tehran and Qom to the west, Isfahan to the south, South Khorasan to the southeast, and Khorasan Razavi to the east.



The broader national context reveals a mixed picture for Iran’s non-oil trade. According to Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country exported USD17.5 billion worth of non-oil goods in the first four months of the current Iranian year, marking an 8 percent increase from the previous year. The total value of non-oil trade for this period was reported at USD36 billion. Iran's imports of non-oil products amounted to USD18.5 billion, reflecting a 6 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.



Despite the growth in exports, the country’s trade balance showed a deficit of USD1 billion for the first four months of the current year, a significant improvement from the USD2.5 billion deficit reported in the same period the previous year. Last year, Iran’s non-oil exports totaled nearly USD16 billion, while imports were around USD19.5 billion. The overall trade balance during that period was negative, highlighting ongoing challenges in balancing trade despite positive growth in export values.

