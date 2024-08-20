Pet Parents Can Celebrate The Spooky Season With New Thrills & Chills Collection Now Available Exclusively At Petsmart

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Budget-friendly Halloween offerings from PetSmart feature iconic costumes and other pet accessories

with a scary twist

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howl-o-ween is upon us and PetSmart's new Thrills & Chills collection is here with all the tricks and treats! Whether you want your pet to be the star of the Halloween parade, the other half of your couple costume or to just show a little spooky spirit, the Thrills & Chills collection has you covered. From costumes for pets large and small, to toys and treats, products are available exclusively at PetSmart at spellbinding prices. Shop the Thrills & Chills collection in stores and online here .

"We want to make sure that all pet parents can bring their pets into the Halloween fun, and our scary good value makes that easier to do without sacrificing quality," said

James Elasky, SVP of merchandising and chief merchant at PetSmart. "PetSmart's Thrills & Chills collection is thoughtfully curated - whether you're trick-or-treating with your pet, bringing them to the costume party or just want to make sure they get their tasty treat too, PetSmart has items you cannot find anywhere else, all at an amazing value."

PetSmart's Thrills & Chills collection is a one-stop-shop for pets and pet parents to get into spooky season with products, including:

Iconic Go-To Costumes for Cats and Dogs Under $20

Cats and dogs can be the life of the party in a hilarious hot dog costume or go for a classic with this iconic pumpkin costume. If you're looking for something a little spookier, try the monster costume , spider costume or a skeleton ombre dress .

Spooky Good Treats, Toys and Accessories Under $10

Dogs can look paw-some on their big night out for Halloween in a stylish bones bandana , or slip into their glow-in-the-dark spider socks

(sure to make the trick-or-treaters scream!). If cats are staying home to help hand out candy, they can play with the pumpkin and ghost teaser toy

or run through their very own fishbone pop-up tunnel toy

during break time. After your dogs are done with the tricks and are in the mood for a scary good treat, they can enjoy a fa-BOO-lous cookie

or rawhide alternative fingers .

Creepy Costumes and Accessories for Small Pets

Pet parents can dress up their small pets, including guinea pigs and bearded dragons, with a pint-sized skunk costume , or get a little mystical on fright night with a dragon costume . For those on another dimension, dress small pets in a one-of-a kind alien costume that is out of this world. To bring the horror to your small pet's habitat, add a spooky bat cave bed , a bat to the bone fleece habitat liner or a gourd-geous woven corn husk pumpkin chew this season.

No matter how you're celebrating Halloween this year, Dr.

Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, PetSmart Veterinary Services, shares tips to keep pets safe as they take part in your festivities:



Trick , but no sweet treats: Reminder to keep chocolate , gum, candy and baked goods from the trick-or-treat bag away from pets! Instead, use pet-safe treats to teach your pet basic commands to keep them away from candy.

Make sure their costume fits just right: If your pet looks uncomfortable in their costume, they probably are, so pay extra attention. Watch for elastic features around the paw area and be certain there is enough room around the widest area of the chest. Costumes should not cover the eyes or nose and should not be too tight. If a dog or cat can easily trip over the legs, try another type of costume. Comfort and safety are key! Keep nervous pet s inside to avoid triggers: Ahead of peak trick-or-treating hours, keep your pet indoors so they don't risk getting spooked by masked adults or children. Remember to watch your pet around the front door as you open it to trick-or-treaters to ensure they don't make a run for it. Whether you're at home or outside, make sure your cat or dog has a microchip, collar, or ID tag in case they do get lost.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,670 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel®

dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities®

and PetSmart Charities®

of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

