2025 AMUG Conference Registration To Open September 3

First-time attendees gather at the New Member Welcome to kick-start engagement and learning.

Hands-on workshops, a popular staple of AMUG Conferences, will be expanded for AMUG 2025.

2025 AMUG Education and Training Conference, to be held in Chicago, Illinois, from March 30 to April 3, 2025, opens registration on September 3.

- Claire Belson BarnesZEELAND, MICHIGAN, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Additive Users Group (AMUG) has announced that online registration will open on September 3, 2024, for its 2025 AMUG Education and Training Conference. The conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from March 30 to April 3, 2025. This event is open to owners and operators of industrial additive manufacturing technologies used for professional purposes.The AMUG Conference is a gathering that is unlike all other additive manufacturing events. It is a unique assembly of users of all experience levels who come together as a community to share valuable insights and experiences to help one another. The users exchange expertise, best practices, real-world results, challenges, and application developments through dialogue from the stage and conversations during breaks, meals, and networking activities.Claire Belson Barnes, Director of Membership, said, "AMUG is for users, by users. Our diverse group of problem solvers appreciates the unique opportunities to network and develop relationships with other users at the conference. From day one, you are immersed in learning and teaching opportunities that will propel new ideas and advancements for your work."The AMUG Conference program is crafted to promote participation from early morning to late at night. The user-driven agenda includes presentations, workshops, AMUGexpo, and evening activities with catered meals throughout. Shannon VanDeren, President, said, "The user-driven agenda is made possible because our very own user community dedicates thousands of hours to serving on our varied committees that are dedicated to building the AMUG conference."In 2025, the AMUG Conference will maintain its foundation of networking and collaboration while incorporating modifications based on member feedback. These adjustments include increasing the number of hands-on workshops and expanding the AMUGderby, where racers compete with 3D-printed, gravity-powered cars.The AMUG Conference will offer keynotes, panel discussions, educational sessions, inspiring talks, and hands-on workshops to help users maximize their additive manufacturing expertise. Ed Graham, Director of Education and Conference, said, "AMUG is the conference for additive technical knowledge from software to hardware, and that knowledge includes little nuggets of insights you can only get from networking with like-minded folks."Graham continued, "Hands-on workshops will once again be a highlight of the AMUG Conference agenda. We will be holding the popular last-day drop-in workshop series, where members can rotate through concurrently held hands-on experiences, and we will be adding a dedicated track for more workshops throughout the week."The 2025 conference will host the AMUGexpo on Sunday (March 30), Monday and Tuesday evenings. AMUG expects over 140 exhibiting companies with solutions dedicated to additive manufacturing. Due to the popularity of the AMUGderby, which had 87 contestants in 2024, it will take place Wednesday evening during the Special Event and Dinner.Kicking off the conference, AMUG will convene its annual New Member Welcome get-together. Belson Barnes said, "The New Member Welcome is AMUG's way of bringing new participants into the fold. First-time attendees will learn tips and tricks for a successful conference and mingle with industry veterans and long-time AMUG volunteers."A highlight of the conference program will be the tenth annual Innovators Showcase. The showcase is an on-stage interview with the feel of a fireside chat where attendees get to know an industry innovator and discover insights from that individual's experiences. The recipient of the Innovators Award, who will be the featured guest, will be announced in September.The five-day event includes the Wednesday-evening Special Event and Dinner, networking receptions, catered meals and beverages. The all-inclusive conference registration fee is $1,295.00 when signing up through December 13, 2024. Companies interested in participating as sponsors or exhibitors are encouraged to sign up early since space is limited. For details and registration access, visit .ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

