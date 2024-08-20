Cartier Spring-Summer 2024 Eyewear Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The modern evolution, and reinvention, of Cartier's timeless elegance and iconography represent the main narrative of a new eyewear collection that balances savoir-faire, high jewellery appeal and creative design.

The Trinity 100th Anniversary Limited Edition accompanies the Maison's centenary celebrations unveiling a beautiful sunglass design with an oversized round frame crowned with a ring-shaped Trinity ornament and enhanced with the first rose golden metal finish on Cartier eyewear, along with the traditional platinum and golden finishes.

Santos de Cartier embodies the constant dialogue between style and expertise through new reinterpretations of the signature details evoking the legendary timepiece worn by the Brazilian aviator. The season introduces lightweight rimless constructions and bold shapes in luminous metal, enriched with the distinctive screw dcor, as well as faceted hinge and geometric temple tips recalling the case and strap of the watch respectively.

The Signature de Cartier range, designed for all, without boundaries, features a wide variety of optical and sunglass frames with narrow contours embellished with the Dcor C detail and the Cartier-engraved logo plaque. Bevelled lenses and vibrant colours add a high-impact note to the rimless structures merging a singular attitude and functional ease.

Echoing the first eyewear styles released in the '80s, the Premire de Cartier frames combine the C de Cartier detail and the Maison's godron motif. Features include new full-rim structures and retro-inflected oval shapes, appearing in an even more precious light with the temples in noble materials such as wood and horn.

Panthre de Cartier is another key style of the Maison's eyewear collections, infusing the fascination and magnetism of the emblematic animal into an ever-changing aesthetic enhanced with three-dimensional and glossy enamel accents. The iconic feline is reimagined as a sinuous embellishment on bold acetate shapes, while its elongated silhouette is reproduced along the metal temples, with the panther head on the endpieces and its tail on the temple tips.

Inspired by Cartier's leather goods collection, the Signature C de Cartier and Double C creations add to the collection, playing with a bejewelled version of the double initial and a glowing enamel finish