Russian Humanitarian Aid Arrives In Kandahar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Continuing the humanitarian aid efforts to Afghanistan, officials in Kandahar province have announced that humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Kandahar on Tuesday.

Abdul Shakoor Haqqani, the head of foreign affairs in Kandahar, informed the that the aid includes 25 tons of flour.

According to the report, the flour arrived at Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport at 4 PM yesterday.

In a related development, the British Embassy for Afghanistan announced on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day that it has provided aid to more than 2.7 million people in Afghanistan in 2023.

The embassy stated in a message on Monday, August 18, on its X (formerly Twitter) account that this humanitarian aid has reached 1.3 million women.

The British Embassy for Afghanistan emphasized,“On World Humanitarian Day, we continue to work with our partners to improve the difficult humanitarian situation faced by the people of Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has recently reported that 23.7 million Afghans have requested humanitarian assistance this year.

In a report, UNICEF stated that during the first six months of this year, it provided aid to 2.8 million children and their families.

The ongoing international humanitarian efforts underscore the severity of the crisis in Afghanistan, where millions of people, including vulnerable women and children, are in desperate need of assistance.

