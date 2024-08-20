“The Voices Of Afghanistan” Afghan And American Artists To Play Theatre To Get Voices Of Afghans Heard

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Los Angeles Writers' Center is willing to play a verbatim theater piece to tell the world about the dire situation of artists, journalists, women, and activists and get their voices heard.

The play has been named“the voices of Afghanistan”, compiled and co-written by Che'Rae Adams and written by Che'Rae Adams, Jon Bastian, Jon Imparato, Brandon Jones, Angeline Larimer, Caitlin Mayernik, Abdul-Khaliq Murtadha, Jaymes Poling, and Amy Raasch, and will be played by the award-winning Afghan film, TV, theater artist, and human rights activist Leena Alam and other non-Afghan artists.

“The Voice of Afghanistan” will be presented by LA writers and Howlround TV on Friday, October 29.

Leena Alam's notable works are“Shereen” and“Killing of Farkhunda” and she believes that art can be a great tool to educate and bring about change in societies that are badly affected by lack of education and poverty in Afghanistan.

The LA writers' Center is working to save the lives of artists, journalists, poets, activists, and women who have been adversely affected after the Taliban takeover and are now hiding.

The center has interviewed Afghan-Americans, Afghans on the borders of different countries, and those who are still resisting in Afghanistan.

The center believes that they are telling people stories that they will not hear on news.

They believe that the stories of the Afghans they have gathered need to be heard.

