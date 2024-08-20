Nikpa, The First Winner Of Olympics Medal For Afghanistan To Be Featured In Hollywood Movie

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The life story of Afghan and first medal winner for Afghanistan is going to be featured in a movie by a renowned Sydney-based filmmaker

The Hollywood is going to feature the life story of Rohullah Nikpa, the first winner of Olympics medal for Afghanistan in a movie.

Eddie Arya, a Sydney-based renowned filmmaker has expressed his desire to produce a film on Nikpa which would be his fourth movie.

Eddie looks at Rohullah as an inspiring Afghan to many. According to Eddie, he will shoot the movie in Sydney, US, India and Afghanistan.

To make this movie, Eddie is willing to first learn Taekwondo and spend time with Rohullah's trainers to get a feel of the struggle which Nikpa faced during his early life.

Eddie is confident that the life story of Nikpa will immensely inspire the Afghan youths.

Rohullah Bikpa won a bronze medal in the Summer Olympics held in 2012 which made him a national hero.

