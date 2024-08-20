Sony unveils BRAVIA 9 brightest ever 4K Television series for ultimate and most authentic cinematic experience

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th August 2024: Sony India is proud to unveil the BRAVIA 9, its latest flagship Mini LED television series, loaded with XR Backlight Master Drive this television series can produce vivid image, deep blacks, supreme contrast and beautifully natural colours. Powered by the advanced AI Processor XR, this cutting-edge television series is designed to deliver an unparalleled immersive experience, setting a new benchmark in home entertainment.



1. Equipped with XR Backlight Master Drive, BRAVIA9 delivers unparalleled brightness, incomparably beautiful colours

The BRAVIA 9 immerses you in the scene, much like the backlight control technology used in Sony’s professional monitors for filmmakers. The XR Backlight Master Drive, with its unique local dimming algorithm, precisely controls thousands of LEDs to deliver truly authentic contrast and preserve shadow detail in even the most demanding scenes.



2. Enjoy faithfully natural scenes in absolute detail, even in the brightest daylight with High Peak Luminance

With High Peak Luminance in BRAVIA 9, imagine a brilliantly sunlit, snow-covered mountain landscape. These exceptionally bright televisions, with unprecedented luminance, can faithfully reproduce natural scenes with absolute detail, even in the brightest daylight.



3. BRAVIA 9 Mini LED offers 4 times more pixel than HD for a clearer more detailed picture

The BRAVIA 9 features BRAVIA XR Mini LED technology, providing exceptional depth, intense contrast, and stunning brightness. With four times more pixels than HD, this television ensures a clearer, more detailed picture, bringing every scene to life with remarkable precision. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience with vivid, lifelike visuals that capture every nuance, making the BRAVIA 9 the ultimate choice for discerning viewers seeking unparalleled picture quality.



4. With XR Contrast Booster enjoy adjusted brightness for deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and supreme contrast

The BRAVIA 9 series features a Mini LED panel with XR Contrast Booster 30, which enhances the depth and detail of images by precisely controlling the backlighting. This technology results in deeper blacks and brighter whites, giving a dynamic contrast that brings scenes to life. The Mini LED panel also improves viewing angles, ensuring consistent picture quality from any seat in the room.



5. XR Triluminos Pro expresses billions of accurate colours with exceptional black contrast

XR Triluminos Pro technology in the BRAVIA 9 brings your content to life with billions of accurate colors, delivering an extraordinary viewing experience. This advanced technology enhances color precision and depth, ensuring that every hue is displayed with stunning clarity. Combined with exceptional black contrast, XR Triluminos Pro produces vibrant, true-to-life images that closely match the creator’s intent. Enjoy breathtaking visuals with rich, detailed colors and deep blacks, making every scene look remarkably realistic and immersive.



6. Powered by advanced AI Processor XR, BRAVIA 9 provides a completely immersive experience

The new BRAVIA 9 series will be available in 189 cm (75) and 215 cm (85) screen size. The advanced AI Processor XR in the BRAVIA 9 series revolutionizes viewing by understanding human perception of sight and sound. This processor features a scene recognition system that detects and analyzes data with high accuracy, optimizing the picture for ultimate realism to reproduce a cinema creator’s intention. The result is unparalleled depth, vibrant contrast, and lifelike colors, creating an engaging viewing experience that brings movies, shows, and games to life with extraordinary clarity and precision. The BRAVIA 9 sets a new standard for home entertainment, transforming your living room into a cinematic haven.



7. Equipped with Studio Calibrated mode, it precisely reproduces the image quality intended by the creator for a perfect cinema at home experience

BRAVIA 9 series comes with Studio Calibrated modes that deliver the image quality film content creators intended, right in your home. In addition to the already established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE) Calibrated Mode, there is now a Prime Video Calibrated Mode. This new mode offers customers even more ways to enjoy premium entertainment as the creators envisioned. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, viewers can experience optimal picture quality that is automatically adjusted for movies, series, and, for the first time, live sports. The BRAVIA 9 series is IMAX enhanced and supports both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, providing exceptional brightness, sharper contrast, richer colors, and immersive sound. This ensures a superior viewing experience on Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, and other popular streaming platforms.



8. Create your cinema at home experience perfect with Dolby Vision Atmos

The BRAVIA 9 brings studio-quality entertainment to your living room with its cutting-edge technologies. Dolby Vision™ enhances HDR content with striking highlights, deeper blacks, and vibrant colors, delivering a more immersive viewing experience. Dolby Atmos provides multi-dimensional sound, making you feel fully immersed in the action.



9. Enjoy IMAX enhanced movies with 80Mbps Pure Stream on SONY PICTURES CORE App exclusively on BRAVIA 9

The BRAVIA 9 Series includes SONY PICTURES CORE, an exclusive platform that offers access to a vast library of Sony Pictures movies. This platform also features 4K HDR and IMAX Enhanced movies, providing an elevated movie-watching experience with superior picture and sound quality. For 24 months, you will receive 10 free credits to stream movies in 4K Blu-ray quality with IMAX Enhanced visuals, bringing the magic of the big screen to your living room.



With the latest XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image and XR Motion Clarity enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur

The BRAVIA 9 features the latest XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image, and XR Motion Clarity technologies, ensuring every scene is rendered with exceptional clarity and precision. XR 4K Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content to near-4K quality, while XR Clear Image sharpens details for a crisper picture. XR Motion Clarity technology eliminates blur in fast-moving scenes, delivering smooth, bright, and clear 4K action—perfect for both movies and gaming.



X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection and X-Wide Angle™ technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle

The BRAVIA 9 features X-Anti Reflection technology, which significantly reduces reflections and glare for clear, uninterrupted viewing even in bright environments. Paired with X-Wide Angle™ technology, this TV maintains vivid, true-to-life colors from nearly any angle. Whether you're viewing from the side or directly in front, the BRAVIA 9 delivers consistent picture quality, enhancing your cinematic and gaming experiences with exceptional clarity and color accuracy.



Enjoy picture and sound in complete harmony as the screen is the speaker with Acoustic Multi-Audio+, XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, and Acoustic Centre Sync

The new BRAVIA 9 features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a Beam Tweeter at the top and Frame Tweeters on the sides, delivering immersive cinematic surround sound. Every sound is positioned accurately, enhancing the viewing experience. Acoustic Center Sync integrates your sound system, such as a soundbar, with the TV, ensuring that the sound precisely matches the action on the screen for a home cinema setup. The new Voice Zoom 3 technology uses AI algorithms to recognize and adjust the volume of human dialogue, making even soft speech clear and prominent. This feature works exceptionally well with BRAVIA Theatre home audio products, creating a seamless sound experience where audio appears to come directly from the TV screen.



BRAVIA 9 is an enormous gaming machine which is Perfect for PlayStation 5

The BRAVIA 9 stands out as a top-tier gaming television as Perfect for PS5, delivering an optimized gaming experience with stunning visuals and smooth performance. It includes Auto HDR Tone Mapping for enhanced contrast and color accuracy, and Auto Game Mode ensures minimal lag and rapid response times. Even in dark shadows and bright highlights, fine details and true colors are visible. The BRAVIA 9 automatically switches to Game Mode with the PS5 to reduce lag and maximize responsiveness, then reverts to Standard Mode for movies, providing more expressive scenes. With support for 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), it ensures smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay. Additionally, you can control your PlayStation® remotely if you have a compatible BRAVIA connected to the internet. The PS Remote Play app allows you to manage your PS5® or PS4™ console from another room or even a friend's house.



Game Menu feature in BRAVIA 9 allows easy access gaming status, settings and gaming assist functions all in one place

The Game Menu feature in the BRAVIA 9 offers a centralized hub for gamers to easily access their gaming status, settings, and support functions. This intuitive interface consolidates all essential gaming controls in one place, streamlining the gaming experience. Whether you're adjusting settings, monitoring performance, or accessing game-specific tools, the Game Menu ensures that every aspect of your gaming session is effortlessly manageable and optimized for peak performance, enhancing your overall gameplay enjoyment.



BRAVIA 9 television offers a smart user experience with Google TV which offers endless entertainment

BRAVIA 9 series delivers a smart user experience powered by Google TV, giving you access to 400,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as 10,000 apps and games. Google TV organizes all your favorite content in one place, making it easy to find and enjoy what you love. With voice search functionality for hands-free control and integration with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, connectivity with your Apple devices is seamless. Personalized recommendations and voice search capabilities ensure you have quick access to a wide range of entertainment options, all tailored to your viewing preferences and needs.



With the Hands-Free Voice Search feature, you can interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies

The Hands-Free Voice Search feature in the BRAVIA 9 provides a seamless and intuitive way to interact with your television. Simply speak to the TV to effortlessly search for and play your favorite shows and movies. This advanced functionality eliminates the need for manual input, making it easier than ever to access content quickly. With voice commands, your entertainment experience becomes more convenient and enjoyable, allowing you to focus on what matters most: watching your favorite content.



Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including gesture controls, ambient optimization, Zoom Meetings and Google Meet, etc.

The BRAVIA 9 introduces BRAVIA CAM, which elevates your viewing experience with advanced features. Enjoy intuitive gesture controls for easy interaction and ambient optimization that adjusts screen settings to suit your environment for the best viewing experience. With Zoom Meetings and Google Meet integration, you can effortlessly host video calls directly from your TV. BRAVIA CAM brings a new level of convenience and interactivity, making your entertainment experience more engaging and personalized than ever.



Minimalist One Slate design to provide a truly immersive big-screen viewing experience

The One Slate concept of the BRAVIA 9 seamlessly integrates the screen and bezel into a single, sleek slate, minimizing distractions and maximizing your viewing experience. The steel stand curves inward, offering an elegant look from every angle. Designed with an almost invisible bezel, its naturally warm, smudge-resistant texture blends effortlessly with your interior decor, walls, and BRAVIA Theatre. The Underlay Stand is a thin, flat steel plate with a metallic hairline finish, providing options for placement: it can be positioned externally, fit within smaller shelves, or accommodate two soundbar positions to suit your viewing preferences.



Designed with the sustainability and accessibility in mind

Sony has set forth an environmental plan called Road to Zero, which aims to achieve zero environmental impact through its business activities and product life cycles by 2050. To contribute to this vision, BRAVIA will pursue innovations that provide the best viewing experience with high picture and sound quality and a premium design all the while contributing to reducing environmental impact. BRAVIA 9 use Sony's proprietary signal processing to maximise the characteristics of the panel device (Mini LED), automatically optimising brightness for each scene while achieving both high brightness and low power consumption. In addition, the Eco Dashboard, which allows you to easily set and manage various energy saving settings of BRAVIA all at once, has been further evolved. You can also check the amount of power used and tips for saving energy. The compact, rechargeable Eco Remote is also made from approximately 79.7% recycled plastic. Sony aims to contribute to an inclusive society through its business, increasing accessibility to enable those with diverse needs to utilise its products.



BRAVIA develops products with accessibility in mind so that all customers can enjoy the movie experience, regardless of disability or age. Voice commands can be used to operate the BRAVIA TV, such as turning the power on/off and adjusting the volume. BRAVIA TVs are also equipped with shortcut commands that allow you to quickly and easily turn on/off accessibility features, allowing both those who require them and those who do not to use the same TV set without stress.



Price and Availability

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date

75XR90 449,990/- Available Now

85XR90 599,990/- Available Now



These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.







