Iphone 16 Launch In September: Apple Event May Debut Watch Series 10, Airpods 4; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple is preparing for its much awaited September 2024 event, when a number of new items are likely to be unveiled. experts speculate that the event will probably take place on September 10, even though the official date has not yet been announced. Pre-orders for the new gadgets may open on September 13 following the event, and official sales may start on September 20. Here's a detailed look at what Apple fans can expect.

iPhone 16 series: A look at major design changes

It is anticipated that the highlight of the presentation will be the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the four new versions that Apple is reportedly set to release. Industry insiders claim that the Pro versions will have a glossy titanium finish instead of the brushed aluminium of the earlier models, giving them a more upscale appearance and better scratch resistance.

Although Apple has not officially announced the colour selections, the Titanium logo is probably staying put. There are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could come in new colours, one of which is a unique bronze-like hue.

With the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max sporting a 6.9-inch display, the Pro models are also anticipated to have bigger screens. Narrower bezels will accompany these modifications, giving the screens an even more wide appearance.

It is probable that the screen sizes and designs of the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remain unchanged from their predecessors. Though the Pro variants are anticipated to be powered by the speedier A18 Pro CPU, they will be equipped with the new A18 Bionic chipset. iOS 18, which will provide greater AI features including stronger writing tools and Siri capabilities, will operate on all models.

New Apple Watch may be coming!

Apple is expected to reveal improvements to its wearable collection in addition to the new iPhones. The bigger 45mm and 49mm display choices for the Apple Watch Series 10 are anticipated to keep the watch's appearance comparable to that of earlier iterations. There may also be a release of new health sensors to monitor ailments like hypertension and sleep apnoea.

A third-generation Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also make their debuts at the event. In order to appeal to a wider audience, the SE model is anticipated to include a revised polycarbonate casing.

Apple AirPods 4 in the works?

Additionally being considered are Apple's fourth-generation AirPods. It's possible that the H2 chip in these new earphones will provide superior music quality and a longer battery life. There are rumours circulating that the AirPods 4 may come with a USB Type-C charging port instead of the conventional Lightning connector. Additionally, there can be two models: a base model and an upgraded model with more sophisticated features like noise reduction and a redesigned charging case with Find My notifications.